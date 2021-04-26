Vaccinating the Culture It should be noted that the disease within our country…the virus and sickness…extends beyond covid-19…or so say our betters. We are told that America has always had a sick … More





It should be noted that the disease within our country…the virus and sickness…extends beyond covid-19…or so say our betters. We are told that America has always had a sick soul. That its institutions are inherently diseased. That we have a deplorable past. That our founders were and are morally unhealthy and must be canceled lest their infection spread. There are also present day deplorables in our midst with a virus of systemic racism, sexism, xenophobia, Islamophobia…you name it. They are the morally sick…the socially unvaccinated ones, whereas the enlightened ones who lead us presently are fully immune from any social sin and they have the booster shot of indoctrination that we must take lest we be quarantined from any contact with polite society. Oh yes…the ideology of vaccination goes far beyond the notion of the corona virus. An opportunity has arisen to change the world forever and some are taking advantage of it.



Vaccinating the CultureIt should be noted that the disease within our country…the virus and sickness…extends beyond covid-19…or so say our betters. We are told that America has always had a sick soul. That its institutions are inherently diseased. That we have a deplorable past. That our founders were and are morally unhealthy and must be canceled lest their infection spread. There are also present day deplorables in our midst with a virus of systemic racism, sexism, xenophobia, Islamophobia…you name it. They are the morally sick…the socially unvaccinated ones, whereas the enlightened ones who lead us presently are fully immune from any social sin and they have the booster shot of indoctrination that we must take lest we be quarantined from any contact with polite society. Oh yes…the ideology of vaccination goes far beyond the notion of the corona virus. An opportunity has arisen to change the world forever and some are taking advantage of it.