Injured South-Sudan bishop-elect says he is recovering | SW NEWS | 244

After an attempted shooting, the bishop-elect of the diocese of Rumbek in South Sudan is reported to be safe. In a video recorded from his hospital bed in Nairobi, Kenya, Fr Christian Carlassare said though his injuries were life-threatening, he is on the path of recovery and is receiving good medical care. Vatican urges states to involve citizens, faith communities in legislative initiatives The Vatican has urged states to involve citizens as well as representatives of faith communities in legislative initiatives. The appeal was made on Tuesday, April 27th, by Monsignor Janusz Urbanczyk, who is the Holy See’s Permanent Representative to the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Pro-life groups express concern over nomination of new chief of USAID Pro-life activists have expressed concern over the nomination of Samantha Power as the head of an important US global aid agency. Earlier this month, Ms. Power, who is a former envoy to the United Nations, was nominated administrator of the US Agency for International Development (or USAID). Idaho & Oklahoma pass laws banning abortions at the onset of a foetal heartbeat On Tuesday, April 27th, Idaho joined a host of US states that support the sanctity of life. The state enacted a law banning most abortions at the onset of a human heartbeat, which can occur as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. In a statement announcing the signing of the bill, Governor Brad Little said one should never relent in the efforts to protect the lives of the preborn, adding that he was proud to sign the bill into law. Arizona bishops hail new law that bans abortion of babies with non-lethal genetic aberrations Also in the US, Catholic Bishops of the US state of Arizona have welcomed the passing of a law that helps mothers and saves the lives of preborn children. The bill, which was signed by Governor Doug Ducey on April 27th, prevents doctors from aborting babies with a non-lethal genetic anomaly, such as Down Syndrome. Church in Latin America reels from death of clergy, religious due to coronavirus The Church in Latin America is facing an influx of the coronavirus, which has recently claimed the lives of several priests, religious, and bishops. Dozens of clerics have died in the first quarter of this year after contracting the virus while carrying out pastoral work. As many as 200 priests are infected in Venezuela and 24 have succumbed to the virus. Catholic bishops of India put forth suggestions to help people amidst surging pandemic As the health system in India is on the verge of collapse with the surge in coronavirus cases and mortalities, the Catholic bishops have put forth suggestions to meet people's basic needs. Archbishop Peter Machado of Bengaluru has criticized the hospitals' negligence of admitting critically ill patients and is suggesting to convert Catholic schools and institutions near each Catholic hospital into Covid-19 care centers for non-critical patients. Scottish bishops deplore the Irish ban on public worship The President of the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland, Bishop Hugh Gilbert, has lamented the recent decision by the Irish Government to enact restrictions on public worship. Condemning the new regulations in a statement released on April 28th, the bishop says (quote), “We all recognize the need for restrictions to protect the common good of all people in a pandemic, but to enact legislation that criminalizes those who gather to celebrate Holy Mass is indeed extreme and unjust.”