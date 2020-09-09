Andrew Cuomo Blames President Trump for Coronavirus Killing Thousands of New Yorkers

He didn’t even try to beat around the bush. Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) directly blamed President Trump for the outbreak in his state on Tuesday. Calling the president “incompetent,” Cuomo suggested it … More

He didn’t even try to beat around the bush. Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) directly blamed President Trump for the outbreak in his state on Tuesday. Calling the president “incompetent,” Cuomo suggested it was the federal government’s fault that COVID spread in New York because they failed to shut down European travel.



“Donald Trump caused the COVID outbreak in New York,” Cuomo said. “That is a fact, it’s a fact that he admitted, and the CDC admitted, and Fauci admitted.”

It was not the “China virus,” the governor insisted. “It was the European virus that came to New York.”

“Why didn’t you stop the virus?” he added. “The virus killed many more Americans than anything you were worried about on the southern border.”