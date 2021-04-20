A. MOCENIGO . DVX . VENETIAR . ETC, - SIC . SOLA . GLORIATUR - VENE.Alvise I Mocenigo (26 October 1507 – 4 June 1577) was doge of Venice from 1570 to 1577.An admirer of antiquities, Mocenigo was a diplomat of the Republic of Venice at the court of emperor Charles V (1545), to pope Paul IV (1557) and again at the imperial court (1564). In 1567 he was a candidate to the election as doge, but lost to Pietro Loredan. He participated again when the latter died, and was elected as doge of Venice in 1570. His dogaressa was the scholar Loredana Marcello (d. 1572).At the time of his accession, the Ottoman Empire was preparing to wage war against Venice: the conflict broke out in 1570, and Venice lost the fortresses of Nicosia and Famagusta in Cyprus. Despite the victory of the Christian coalition in the Battle of Lepanto, Venice was forced to sign an unfavorable treaty of peace with the Turks (7 March 1573), by which it recognized the loss of Cyprus.During his reign Venice was visited by the new King of France, Henry III, in July 1574.