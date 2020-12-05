There Is Somebody Who Needs Your Help

Information "forms" people's understanding or misunderstanding of reality. It therefore influences their thinking and judging. There is no such thing as "objective" information, rather, "information" is commonly used to cheat people.
Gloria.tv has always openly declared the objective it uses to present information: the Catholic faith. If you rely on mainstream-media you will inevitably be cheated because their objective is sectarian, not Catholic.
This is the reason why Catholics support Catholic media rather than mainstream media, whether "Catholic" or not.
We therefore kindly ask you to help Gloria.tv and redirect some small funds to it. We need to gather 40,000 Euro during this Advent’s campaign. Your donation will be highly appreciated. God bless you.
You can donate
with credit card or paypal via Kindful: click here
with a bank transfer to the account:
IBAN AT67 6000 0102 1003 6488
BIC BAWAATWW
