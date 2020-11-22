From Scott Hahn's Facebook page: "On this Sunday which closes the liturgical year, the Church celebrates the Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe . . . He, the obedient Servant, … More

From Scott Hahn's Facebook page:



"On this Sunday which closes the liturgical year, the Church celebrates the Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe . . . He, the obedient Servant, is King because he has 'the keys of death and Hades' (Rv 1:18). And, because he is the conqueror of death, hell and Satan, he is 'the ruler of kings on earth' (Rv 1:5). In fact, everything on earth is subject to death. Instead, he who has power over death opens the prospect of immortal life to all humanity. He is the Alpha and the Omega, the beginning and the fulfilment of all creation (cf. Rv 1:8), so that every generation can repeat: Blessed is his kingdom that is coming (cf. Mk 11:10) . . . The Solemnity of Christ, King of the Universe, invites us to repeat with faith the prayer of the Our Father, which Jesus himself taught us: 'Thy kingdom come'."



—Pope St. John Paul II, Homily on the Solemnity of Christ the King, 23 November 1997