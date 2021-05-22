Abuse Hysteria: “There Is Absolutely No Due Process”

Father Samuel Venne, 79, Buffalo Diocese, has appealed a November 2020 decision of the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith (CDF) to suspend him for seven years after he was accused twice of “sexual abuse” of minors decades ago.In June 2018, a diocesan Review Board called the allegations “credible.” Venne’s case was sent off to the CDF which confirmed the decision. Venne is therefore prohibited from celebrating public Masses and dressing as a priest.His attorney, Mike Taheri, told News 4 Investigates that Venne who always maintained his innocence, expected to have an opportunity to present his evidence to the CDF in a trial-like environment, but no such thing happened.Taheri calls this “a tremendous miscarriage of justice.” And, “It just shows there is absolutely no due process.” Venne who was never charged with a crime, was never allowed to rebut the allegations.His lawyer provided Buffalo Diocese and the CDF with a lie detector test that Venne passed, medical records and information that Venne could have been a victim of mistaken identity. He never received a response.Buffalo Diocese admitted that in front of the Review Board, the accused doesn’t have procedural rights like in a trial. Venne had requested meetings with disgraced former Bishop Malone, apostolic administrator Scharfenberger and present Bishop Fisher. He never received a response.Since Venne was placed on administrative leave in April 2018, he never received a single phone call from an ecclesiastical superior. “The Catholic Church doctrine of mercy just isn’t part of the equation,” Taheri concluded.After 40 years in service, Buffalo Diocese canceled Venne’s medical, dental and car insurance policies. He still gets a monthly pension but lives with a parishioner since rent for his living quarters is no longer covered by the diocese.