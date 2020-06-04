Clicks70
Episcopalian Apparatchik Welcomes "All" But Trump
Episcopalian apparatchik says she didn't give President Donald Trump permission to enter her church Maybe she'd better change her public notice or she'll be sued for false advertising
Episcopalian apparatchik says she didn't give President Donald Trump permission to enter her church
I never know that people need a permission to go to the church, even episcopalian. She is very talented fashion designer for carnivals like Rio in Brazil.