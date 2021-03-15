Catholics Come Home - 2021-03-15 - Fundamentalist Scholar Renowned author, speaker and broadcaster, Father Dwight Longenecker discusses his prior life as a fundamentalist scholar and Anglican priest,… More

Renowned author, speaker and broadcaster, Father Dwight Longenecker discusses his prior life as a fundamentalist scholar and Anglican priest, before he and his family were welcomed into the Catholic Church.