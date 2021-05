From the shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, (Antipolo) Philippines, let us pray for all families during these trying times. Tune into SW Prayer to pray the Holy Rosary from across the … More

From the shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, (Antipolo) Philippines, let us pray for all families during these trying times. Tune into SW Prayer to pray the Holy Rosary from across the world to invoke end of pandemic. Join us for the recitation of the Holy Rosary from Shrines around