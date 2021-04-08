Clicks27
Saint Liborius of Le Mans - April 9
Also known as
Liboire
Memorial
9 April
23 July on some calendars
confined to local calendars since 1969
Profile
Born to a noble family of Gaul. Priest. Bishop of Le Mans, France from 348. Friend of Saint Martin of Tours. Served his diocese for 45 years, building many churches. The translation of his relics from Le Mans to Paderborn, Germany led to a sister-city relation that has lasted for over 1,000 years.
Born
early 4th century Gaul (modern France)
Died
396 of natural causes
some relics at Amelia, Umbria, Italy
some relics transferred to Paderborn, Germany in 836
Canonized
Pre-Congregation
Patronage
abdominal pains
against calculi
against colic
against fever
against gall stones
against gravel
against kidney stones
—
Paderborn, Germany, archdiocese of
Paderborn, Germany, city of
Paderborn Cathedral
Representation
bishop carrying small stones on a book
bishop with a peacock
peacock (legend days that when his relics were taken to Paderborn, the procession was led by a peacock
pebbles
