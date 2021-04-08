Saint Liborius of Le Mans - April 9 Also known as Liboire Memorial 9 April 23 July on some calendars confined to local calendars since 1969 Profile Born to a noble family of Gaul. Priest. Bishop … More

Saint Liborius of Le Mans - April 9



Also known as



Liboire

Memorial



9 April

23 July on some calendars

confined to local calendars since 1969

Profile



Born to a noble family of Gaul. Priest. Bishop of Le Mans, France from 348. Friend of Saint Martin of Tours. Served his diocese for 45 years, building many churches. The translation of his relics from Le Mans to Paderborn, Germany led to a sister-city relation that has lasted for over 1,000 years.



Born



early 4th century Gaul (modern France)

Died



396 of natural causes

some relics at Amelia, Umbria, Italy

some relics transferred to Paderborn, Germany in 836

Canonized



Pre-Congregation

Patronage



abdominal pains

against calculi

against colic

against fever

against gall stones

against gravel

against kidney stones

—

Paderborn, Germany, archdiocese of



Paderborn, Germany, city of



Paderborn Cathedral

Representation



bishop carrying small stones on a book

bishop with a peacock

peacock (legend days that when his relics were taken to Paderborn, the procession was led by a peacock

pebbles