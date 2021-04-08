Clicks27
Saint Liborius of Le Mans - April 9

Also known as

Liboire
Memorial

9 April
23 July on some calendars
confined to local calendars since 1969
Profile

Born to a noble family of Gaul. Priest. Bishop of Le Mans, France from 348. Friend of Saint Martin of Tours. Served his diocese for 45 years, building many churches. The translation of his relics from Le Mans to Paderborn, Germany led to a sister-city relation that has lasted for over 1,000 years.

Born

early 4th century Gaul (modern France)
Died

396 of natural causes
some relics at Amelia, Umbria, Italy
some relics transferred to Paderborn, Germany in 836
Canonized

Pre-Congregation
Patronage

abdominal pains
against calculi
against colic
against fever
against gall stones
against gravel
against kidney stones

Paderborn, Germany, archdiocese of

Paderborn, Germany, city of

Paderborn Cathedral
Representation

bishop carrying small stones on a book
bishop with a peacock
peacock (legend days that when his relics were taken to Paderborn, the procession was led by a peacock
pebbles
