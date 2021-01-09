Severe Storm Filomena brings extreme weather to Spain. The storm "Filomena", which brought an unprecedented cold snap to Spain, continues to set records: in La Vega de Liordes (Leon province), the … More





The storm "Filomena", which brought an unprecedented cold snap to Spain, continues to set records: in La Vega de Liordes (Leon province), the thermometer dropped to -35.8 degrees Celsius. This record low temperature for Spain was recorded one day after 34.1 degrees below zero were recorded in the Catalan Pyrenees at the Clot de la Llança meteorological station.

Catalonia's Protecció Civil announced on Thursday that snow could cover the entire community this Saturday, including areas near sea level. There is also a risk of snowfall this Thursday and Friday, although snowfall will be more concentrated in the southern regions of Catalonia.



