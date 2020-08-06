Clicks46
COVID-19 "CREATED in MILITARY LAB" : LUDE SHOW on Jan 19, 2020 with Ms. LI-MENG YAN
The coronavirus "expert" mentioned on the Lude Show on Jan 19, 2020 is Ms. Yan. English and Chinese subtitles were later added to a copy of the original video.
The coronavirus “expert” mentioned on the Lude Show on Jan 19, 2020 is Ms. Yan. English and Chinese subtitles were later added to a copy of the original video.
The STORY behind HEROIC SCIENTIST LI-MENG YAN's FOX NEWS INTERVIEW
China cover up: COVID-19 'created in military lab' not wet market says scientist who fled
A LEADING Chinese scientist claims that the coronavirus came from a military lab in China and not from a wet market as Beijing says.
Dr Li Meng-Yan, a specialist in virology at Hong Kong's School of Public Health who fled to the US says that she "clearly assessed" that Coronavirus was created in a lab linked to the People's Liberation Army. However, Beijing have denied the allegations.
Speaking during a live-stream interview with Taiwan News Agency Lude Press, Dr Li-Meng said: "At that time, I had clearly assessed that the virus came from a Chinese Communist Party military lab.
"The Wuhan wet market was just used as a decoy."
She stressed that when she reported her findings to her superiors, she was not taken seriously and ignored.
At that point, she claimed that it would be impossible for her to report the discovery to the high levels of the Communist Party.
She continued: "I knew that once I spoke up, I could disappear at any time, just like all the brave protesters in Hong Kong.
"I could disappear at any time. Even my name would no longer exist."
She claimed that it was her responsibility to get the information out before being "disappeared."
Dr Li-Meng pointed out that she had been raised and educated under the Communist Party regime and knew "what kinds of things the Chinese government would do" but did not dare guess "how low [the CCP] would stoop."
The virologist pledged that she would continue to tell the truth about the Bejing regime and the pandemic with the hope of "accelerating the outside world's understanding of the regime and helping the Chinese people to overthrow it."
Before speaking out, she fleed to the US in April from Hong Kong fearing for her safety.
Speaking to Fox News earlier this month, she claimed that she led to leave because of "how the Chinese authorities treated whistleblowers in order to conceal an epidemic.
Dr Li-Meng stressed that the escape was to "deliver the message of the truth of COVID-19 to the world."
Dr Li-Meng says that she was one of the first scientists in the world to study coronavirus.
She allegedly asked by her supervisor at the University/WHO reference lab, Dr. Leo Poon to look into the odd cluster of SARS-like cases occurring in Wuhan at the end of December 2019.
The virologist, added: "The China government refused to let overseas experts, including ones in Hong Kong, do research in China.
"So I turned to my friends to get more information."
After presenting her findings, Dr Li-Meng claimed that her supervisors at first advised her to continue her investigation but later she said to "keep silent and be careful".
In response to the claims, a Hong Kong School of Public Health spokesperson said that Dr Li-Meng is not currently an employee.
It added: "Dr Li-Meng Yan is no longer a staff member of the University.
"Out of respect for our current and former employees, we don’t disclose personal information about her. Your understanding is appreciated."
* * *
Li-Meng Yan in Wikipedia (simplified Chinese: 闫丽梦; traditional Chinese: 閆麗夢) or Limeng Yan, is a Chinese virologist and whistleblower[1][2][3][4] who believes the Chinese government and the World Health Organization knew about person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 much earlier than reported.[5]
Background
Yan received her MD degree from XiangYa Medical College of Central South University, China, and her PhD from Southern Medical University, China. Her research includes the study of The inhibition effect of propranolol on the corneal neovascularization in an alkali-induced injury mouse model.[6] At the time of the COVID-19 pandemic she was employed at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, Hong Kong University, conducting research specialised in virology and immunology.[7]
COVID-19
Yan says she was one of the first scientists in the world to study the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, after Dr. Leo Poon, her supervisor at the Hong Kong University (a WHO reference lab), asked her to look into a cluster of SARS-like cases in Wuhan, in December 2019.[8] According to Fox, Yan maintained an extensive network of medical professionals from mainland China, one of whom told Yan about human-to-human transmission of the novel disease on December 31, 2019.[9]. According to Yan, she reported her findings about the virus multiple times to her superiors, including one on January 16, after which she says she was warned by her supervisor "to keep silent and be careful."[10]
In interviews with Fox News, Yan accused the Chinese government of knowing about the novel coronavirus before it publicly said that it did and said that lives could have been saved if they had not censored her work.[8][11] She also accused her supervisors for ignoring research that she was doing at the onset of the pandemic that she says could have also saved lives.[8][12] Feeling that she and her colleagues had an obligation to tell the world of their research[13] given their status as a World Health Organization reference laboratory, Yan fled for the United States on April 28 with what she said was her intention of delivering "the message of the truth of COVID," adding if she tried to tell her story in China, she said that she would be "disappeared and killed."[8][14] Yan's interviews and accusations were subsequently cited in other media outlets.[9][15][16][17][18][19][20][21][22]
In July 2020, a press release from the University of Hong Kong (HKU) denied her claim and stated that "HKU notes that the content of the said news report does not accord with the key facts as we understand them. Specifically, Dr Yan never conducted any research on human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus at HKU during December 2019 and January 2020, her central assertion of the said interview. We further observe that what she might have emphasised in the reported interview has no scientific basis but resembles hearsay."[23] The press release did not mention when and why Yan left HKU.[24] In an internal memo to staff, the director of HKU's School of Public Health, Keiji Fukuda, said none of the researchers named by Yan were involved in any cover-up or "secret research".[24]
She co-authored a paper called "Pathogenesis and transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in golden hamsters", published in Nature in May 2020, regarding transmission of the virus in hamsters. This paper was co-authored by her now former colleagues at HKU.[25]
>>> The IMAGES of the 15 MYSTERIES of the ROSARY
>>> AVE MARIA (LOURDES & FATIMA) : 700 audios to download
