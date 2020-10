Ulrich L. Lehner on Twitter (October 28): "My hometown Straubing in Bavaria. The church across my parent's house. It takes real bravery to decapitate the statue of a woman who wants to be everybody'… More

Ulrich L. Lehner on Twitter (October 28): "My hometown Straubing in Bavaria. The church across my parent's house. It takes real bravery to decapitate the statue of a woman who wants to be everybody's mother.... Her head was found outside with a mask on."