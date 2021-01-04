"Tom Z Explains what is happening with the House and Senate in advance of the January 6th joint Session of Congress to approve or reject the electors from the various states. Then talks about what … More

"Tom Z Explains what is happening with the House and Senate in advance of the January 6th joint Session of Congress to approve or reject the electors from the various states. Then talks about what to expect if you go to Washington on Wednesday, January 6, 2021."

This is an up to date and clear explanation with a calendar timeline of likely events for the history-making, tension-filled week we are now in. How much how now many people know depends on the "deplorables" getting out the word to others.

It was released this Sunday.



The presentation shows what has happened, what can happen, what to do concretely and what is at stake on the 6th.



It is up to us to circulate this information. Zowastowski's speech at 40:00 is really the point of it all and worth listening to because it represents all people who have common sense, reasonable distrust of politicians ( and of course the powers that be who are behind them).



A key point is, Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi and the likes are communists and communism and CCP mercantilism kills and will force greater injustices and lies that will linger and grow and suffocate, destroy, and deform. Reform will never be posdible and war here will occur. America has been a Marxist country in many ways for quite some time according to many, but many of us have bought the propaganda.



Regardless of this point, though, Jan 6 is not really about Trump or Biden, but maintain the prospect of a minimal liberty and sanity and hope or tyranny; especially for the US but also for liberty around the world and adherents to the gift that Western civilization and westerners are. Germany seems to have formally committed civizational suicide with the CCP without bloodshed from our generation. Europe has no 2nd Amendment.



The entire presentation contains a lot of common sense information and facts,which the CCP controlled major media outlets and partners refuse to cover, and need to be passed around. I am hoping any interested non American deplorables will find this accessible and edifying. It is patriotic, linguistic and cultural realia wrapped up in deplorable grassroots essence at its best.



He also gives instructions about the March in DC: the what, where, why and how. Zowastowski's takedown of Mitch Romney is enjoyable and provides clarity which over the coming days will not be covered on official major American outlets.



If interested Steve Bannon's Pandemic War Room episode tomorrow ( 10am to 12 and then 5pm US east coast time) should provide greater drama and clarity with appearance of Archbishop Vigano, former Nuncio to Washington during defrocked McCarrick's time as Cardinal in DC.

Think positive thoughts, pray. Do whatever you can. Pass on the link if you find it compelling.