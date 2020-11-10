Retired nurse arrested trying to 'rescue' mother, 97, from care home | COVID-19

A retired nurse was arrested by police after attempting to “rescue” her 97-year-old mother from a care home so she could be looked after by her family. Ylenia Angelis, 73, wheeled her elderly mother … More

A retired nurse was arrested by police after attempting to "rescue" her 97-year-old mother from a care home so she could be looked after by her family. Ylenia Angelis, 73, wheeled her elderly mother out of her care home on an impulse after hugging her for the first time in nine months. But police pursued Ms Angelis to a local garden centre where officers arrested her on suspicion of assault, before driving her mother back to the facility. Distressing footage posted on social media showed Ms Angelis' mother Tina Thornborough, a retired seamstress suffering from advanced dementia, looking confused as her daughter was placed in the back of a squad car on Tuesday afternoon .