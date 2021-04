20% of sexual assaults on Irish children are by other Irish children. That is completely the fault of the establishment and their refusal to ban pornography . Shorthall was part of the cruel govern… More

20% of sexual assaults on Irish children are by other Irish children. That is completely the fault of the establishment and their refusal to ban pornography . Shorthall was part of the cruel government that imposed austerity on Irish children, she should be quiet.