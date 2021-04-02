Cardinal: Vatican Speaks “Inconsistent With Facts”

Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen, 89, criticised the Vatican's foreign minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, on Twitter.com (March 31) for speaking “inconsistent with facts and self-contradictory.”Gallagher had told AmericaMagazine.org that the Holy See doesn't have a diplomatic policy "of denunciation almost anywhere in the world.” However, Zen cited cases where the Holy See did indeed publicly speak out against lawless governments.A statement should produce a "positive change" and not further "complicate" a situation, Gallagher continued but Zen questions what a "positive change" is and whether this should be assessed from the perspective of Faith or from the world's point of view.Zen's conclusion, “If the Church only speaks with the expectation for a positive change, then it might as well not say anything at all” - which is what the Francis' Church mostly does.