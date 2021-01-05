Clicks10.3K
Der Dreikönigsschrein im Kölner Dom
Las reliquias de los Reyes Magos (Colonia, Alemania)
TheCologneCathedrale on Sep 17, 2010 El relicario en forma de basílica tiene proporciones gigantescas para esta clase de urnas: dos metros 20 centímetros de longitud de oro y plata macizos, esmaltes y joyas de incalculable valor. El relicario fue realizado por el mejor artista francés de la época, Nicolás Verdún, y los maestros orfebres de Colonia la terminaron hace 800 años. Dentro del relicario reposan los cráneos de Melchor, Gaspar y Baltasar, en tres cajas forradas de terciopelo y brocado. Cada hueso está envuelto en la seda más fina y se considera que es el sarcófago más grande del mundo, domina toda la catedral. Su peso es de 350 kilos de oro, plata y vermeil —una mezcla de metales perciosos—, incrustaciones con piedras preciosas, esmaltes y figuras de marfil ricamente adornadas que representan a la Virgen María, a los Reyes Magos y a los profetas. Por estas reliquias, Colonia se ha convertido, junto con Roma y Compostela, en uno de los grandes centros cristianos de peregrinación. En la Capilla de los Tres Reyes, frente al Tesoro, hay un maravilloso vitral, el célebre retablo de “La adoración de los Reyes”, de Dombild, y una serie de alegorías relativas al momento en que los Reyes Magos arriban a Belén a ofrecer sus presentes al recién nacido Niño Jesús.
Enthält der Schrein die Gebeine der drei Weisen oder "soll" er sie "enthalten"?
The Shrine of the Three Kings (German Dreikönigsschrein) is a reliquary said to contain the bones of the Biblical Magi, also known as the Three Kings or the Three Wise Men. The shrine is a large gilded and decorated triple sarcophagus placed above and behind the high altar of Cologne Cathedral. It is considered the high point of Mosan art and the largest reliquary in the western world.
The Shrine of the Three Kings (German Dreikönigsschrein) is a reliquary said to contain the bones of the Biblical Magi, also known as the Three Kings or the Three Wise Men. The shrine is a large gilded and decorated triple sarcophagus placed above and behind the high altar of Cologne Cathedral. It is considered the high point of Mosan art and the largest reliquary in the western world.
The "relics of the Magi" were originally situated at Constantinople, but brought to Milan by Eustorgius I, the city's bishop, in 344. The relics of the Magi were taken from Milan by Holy Roman Emperor Fredrick Barbarossa and given to the Archbishop of Cologne, Rainald of Dassel in 1164. The Three Kings have since attracted a constant stream of pilgrims to Cologne.
In the days of Philipp of Heinsberg the shrine of the three magi was built. This was told to me by some eyewitnesses who were present when the three magi were put into the shrine.
—Vita Eustorgii[1]
Parts of the shrine were designed by the famous medieval goldsmith Nicholas of Verdun, who began work on it in 1180 or 1181. It has elaborate gold sculptures of the prophets and apostles, and scenes from the life of Christ. The shrine was completed circa 1225.
Around 1199, King Otto gave three golden crowns made for the three wise men as a present to the church of Cologne: "Otto rex coloniensis curiam celebrans tres coronas de auro capitibus trium magorum imposuit"; MGSS 17, 292. Because of the importance of the shrine and the cathedral for the later development of the city, the Coat of Arms of Cologne still shows these three crowns symbolizing the Three Kings.
Construction of the present Cologne Cathedral was begun in 1248 to house these important relics. The cathedral took 632 years to complete and is now the largest Gothic church in northern Europe.
On July 20, 1864, the shrine was opened, and remains of the Three Kings and the coins of Philip I, Archbishop of Cologne were discovered. An eyewitness report reads:
"In a special compartment of the shrine now there showed - along with remains of ancient old rotten or moulded bandages, most likely byssus, besides pieces of aromatic resins and similar substances - numerous bones of three persons, which under the guidance of several present experts could be assembled into nearly complete bodies: the one in his early youth, the second in his early manhood, the third was rather aged. Two coins, bracteates made of silver and only one side striken, were adjoined; one, probably from the days of Philipps von Heinsberg, displayed a church (See Note), the other showed a cross, accompanied by the sword of jurisdiction, and the crosier (bishop's crook) on either side."[2]
Note: "Just as the coin of Philipp in Hartzheim, historia rei nummariae coloniensis Table 3 No. 14, 16, (1754),[3] yet without its circumscription; the other (coin) is in square form, showed in the center a cross, accompanied by the sword of jurisdiction, and the crosier (bishop's crook) on either side, also without transcription, most certainly it is not younger and can be assumed perhaps to turn out to be a coin by Rainald [of Dassel].")[4]
The bones were wrapped in white silk and returned to the shrine.
Description
Size and construction
The Shrine of the Three Kings is approximately 43 inches (110 cm) wide, 60 inches (153 cm) high, and 87 inches (220 cm) long. It is shaped like a basilica: two sarcophagi stand next to each other, with the third sarcophagus resting on their roof ridges. The ends are completely covered, so there is no space visible between the sarcophagi. The basic structure is made of wood, with gold and silver overlay decorated with filigree, enamel, and over 1000 jewels and beads. The latter include a large number of cameos and intaglio pieces, some pre-Christian.
Decoration
The entire outside of the shrine is covered with an elaborate decorative overlay. There are 74 high relief figures in silver-gilt in all, not counting smaller additional figures in the background decoration. On the sides, images of the prophets decorate the lower part, while images of the apostles and evangelists decorate the upper part. On one end, there are (across the bottom, from left to right) images of the Adoration of the Magi, Mary enthroned with the infant Jesus, and the Baptism of Christ, and above, Christ enthroned at the Last Judgement. The other end shows scenes of the Passion: the scourging of Christ (lower left) and his crucifixion (lower left) with the resurrected Christ above. This end also has a bust of Rainald of Dassel in the center.
Para darle al sarcófago un digno lugar, en 1248 empezaron a construir la catedral de Colonia
Para darle al sarcófago un digno lugar, en 1248 empezaron a construir la catedral de Colonia
En 1164, el emperador alemán Federico Barbarroja regaló a la ciudad de Colonia las reliquias de los Reyes Magos, mismas que fueron trasladadas desde la Tierra Santa a Milán, y desde ahí a Colonia. Miles de peregrinos empezaron a llegar a Colonia para ver el rico tesoro de los legendarios Reyes Magos. Así, en 1248 inició la construcción de una catedral que estaría a la altura de tal tesoro, la de Colonia. Hoy, dicha catedral es uno de los monumentos góticos más impresionantes de Europa cuya construcción duró más de 600 años.
Fue largo el camino que recorrieron las reliquias antes de llegar a su actual hogar. Todo inició en el año 300 de nuestra era cuando la emperatriz Elena —madre del emperador romano Constantino— se dedicó a rescatar reliquias religiosas. Aunque no se sabe cómo, en Saba localizó los cadáveres de los Reyes Magos y ordenó su traslado a Constantinopla —la actual Estambul— donde permanecieron durante tres siglos en una capilla ortodoxa. Después, las reliquias fueron trasladadas a Milán para dar prestigio a dicha ciudad. Pero fue Federico Barbarroja quien, en sus guerras de conquista, saqueó el norte de Italia y la ciudad de Milán, y se llevó consigo las reliquias a Colonia en un accidentado viaje.
Los peregrinos, como los turistas en la actualidad, se asombraban al ver las dimensiones y los fastuosos decorados de la iglesia. Y es que sus torres se elevan 157 metros por encima de la ciudad, sus puertas de bronce son colosales, y su longitud es de 144 metros por 45 de ancho y 43 de altura, lo que la coloca entre las 10 iglesias más grandes del planeta. Además de todos los datos arquitectónicos colosales de la catedral, el Tesoro de los Reyes Magos es igualmente importante. Está situado detrás del altar mayor y es una pieza de orfebrería medieval en oro macizo finamente decorada con personajes bíblicos. Contiene los restos y reliquias de Melchor, Gaspar y Baltasar, los Reyes Magos.
El relicario en forma de basílica tiene proporciones gigantescas para esta clase de urnas: dos metros 20 centímetros de longitud de oro y plata macizos, esmaltes y joyas de incalculable valor. El relicario fue realizado por el mejor artista francés de la época, Nicolás Verdún, y los maestros orfebres de Colonia la terminaron hace 800 años. Dentro del relicario reposan los cráneos de Melchor, Gaspar y Baltasar, en tres cajas forradas de terciopelo y brocado. Cada hueso está envuelto en la seda más fina y se considera que es el sarcófago más grande del mundo, domina toda la catedral. Su peso es de 350 kilos de oro, plata y vermeil —una mezcla de metales perciosos—, incrustaciones con piedras preciosas, esmaltes y figuras de marfil ricamente adornadas que representan a la Virgen María, a los Reyes Magos y a los profetas. Por estas reliquias, Colonia se ha convertido, junto con Roma y Compostela, en uno de los grandes centros cristianos de peregrinación. En la Capilla de los Tres Reyes, frente al Tesoro, hay un maravilloso vitral, el célebre retablo de “La adoración de los Reyes”, de Dombild, y una serie de alegorías relativas al momento en que los Reyes Magos arriban a Belén a ofrecer sus presentes al recién nacido Niño Jesús.
