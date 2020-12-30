Is Francis Bergoglio the antichrist, or should we expect someone else? Go and tell people the things which you hear and see: Many who were able to see are blind, many who were able to hear are deaf, and all have a false gospel preached to them. (cf. Gal 1:8-9; Mt 11:2-5)

A false gospel in seven points:



1) Enthronement of the Pachamama demon



In 2019, Bergoglio enthroned the Pachamama demon in the main basilica of the Catholic Church. He thus made a gesture of public betrayal of Christ as the only Saviour and, at the same time, a gesture of embracing the spirit of antichrist. By his crimes he caused his serial excommunication from the Church. He completely fell away from God and committed a supreme betrayal. This must be clear to every ordinary Catholic, and all the more so to every bishop and priest. If it is not clear to them, they are spiritually blind.



The conditions for the current betrayal of the faith and for embracing the spirit of pagan idolatry were encoded in the Second Vatican Council (1965). Pope John Paul II partly decoded and implemented this pernicious agenda before the public in Assisi in 1986, and Bergoglio completed Vatican II’s apostasy in 2019.



2) Legalization of sodomite unions



In 2020, Bergoglio spoke out in favour of the legalization of sodomite unions . He thus denied that sodomy is an extremely grave sin which brings down a curse and destroys the moral foundations of society. He deceived sodomites into believing that they need not repent of this sin. If anyone believes him, he cannot be saved without repentance! Bergoglio has assumed the position of the antichrist – he acts as a saviour and benefactor, but secretly draws deceived souls into eternal destruction. Bergoglio boycotts the Scripture’s warning: “Sodom and Gomorrah gave themselves up to perversion. They serve as an example of those who suffer the punishment of eternal fire.” (Jud 1:7)



3) Idol of abomination in the holy place (Mt 24:15) and closure of churches



On the most important religious feasts – Easter and Christmas – Bergoglio closed the churches on the artificial ground of a pandemic plan. Top medical experts have exposed the fraud and urgently warned against genocidal vaccination. If Bergoglio had spoken out in defence of truth, there would have been no global pandemic! Bergoglio, however, has taken sides with globalists who declared a pandemic with a specific aim – vaccination and reduction of humanity.



The coming of the antichrist at this time is an apocalyptic sign of the times. The highest moral authority is abused for mass satanization and both temporal and eternal destruction of mankind.



4) Vaccine alters the human genome



The new mRNA vaccine alters the human genome , which will result in the annihilation of the human race as such. It is a crime against humanity and God the Creator, crying out to heaven! Such a crime can only be promoted by the antichrist! Bergoglio intensively promotes this fatally dangerous vaccine and declares that it must be for all .



5) Enslaving chipization



The new vaccine also contains a hydrogel with organic nanoparticles. It is a form of chipization . Chipization deprives a person of free will and hence of a chance to repent. The consequence is eternal damnation in the lake of fire. By promoting this vaccine, Bergoglio proves to be the antichrist. Under the guise of religious phrases, he commits the most serious crime in the history of mankind.



6) Ultimate aim – genocide of humanity



The ultimate aim of forced vaccination is the genocide of humanity . Gates admitted: “If we do a good job with vaccines, we will reduce the population by 10-15% (in the first stage) .” This means genocide of one billion people. Bergoglio promotes this genocide in Vatican documents under the motto “vaccine for all” . He cynically boycotts true experts in medicine who warn against vaccination. He blindly promotes the line of population-reduction globalists. He is of one spirit with satanists. This is the sign of the antichrist’s policy.



7) Culmination of the Vatican’s apostasy



Before Christmas, Bergoglio’s Vatican entered into a global alliance (pact) with Rothschild, Rockefeller , and so-called “The Guardians” . Their assets amount to $10.5 trillion. Their aim is to enforce the Great Reset and the reduction of humanity. Vatican II itself set a clear agenda – a change of spirit – with its aggiornamento. Through aggiornamento, the Spirit of God was gradually replaced by the spirit of the world. Therefore, in 1983, John Paul II could open the door for the Masons to occupy key positions in the Church when he abolished the penalty of excommunication against Freemasons in the new Code. On 8 December 2020, Francis Bergoglio only completed the unity of the Vatican with the Masonic elite by joining the Council for Inclusive Capitalism.



Quote from the press release: “The new partnership signifies the urgency of joining moral and market imperatives to reform capitalism into a powerful force for the good of humanity.”



Commentary: The good of humanity means that no one will be able to buy or sell except one who has the mark of the beast… Is this what moral and market imperatives signify? The systematic destruction of private entrepreneurs enabled by absurd quarantine is probably also a means of achieving the good of humanity . An artificial pandemic is intended to create a need for compulsory vaccination. Gates openly declares that vaccination will help reduce the population, i.e. mankind. Bergoglio abuses church authority to “morally” protect this planned genocide. Such a thing can only be done by the antichrist.



Quote: “The press release of The Guardians celebrates this report on its website as ‘historic’, adding that ‘The Guardians are inspired by the moral imperative of all faiths’.”



Commentary: The creation of the Council was already planned at the Global Forum in Rome in 2016 with the participation of Bergoglio. On 8 December 2020, Bergoglio’s Vatican joins the pact of the so-called Council for Inclusive Capitalism . This is truly a historic and, above all, another tragic event for the Church. Headed by the Rothschilds and Rockefellers, it creates a global economic and spiritual alliance with elites dedicated to the prince of this world – the devil. Bergoglio is reported to have assumed the position of their spiritual and “moral” leader. Was this the enthronement of the antichrist?



As for “inspiration by the moral imperative of all (pagan) faiths,” one must realize: a pagan is not an atheist, but a worshipper of the devil and demons. This is what pagan anti-morality is based on. Christian morality, on the other hand, is based on the love of God and neighbour.



Bergoglio’s Vatican thus implements a programme of unity of spirit with all pagan cults that worship demons. Documents about the Amazon and the gesture of enthronement of the Pachamama demon (2019) were a public sign of the satanization of the Vatican. On 8 December 2020, Bergoglio’s Vatican officially merged with a shadow world government to implement the plan for the dechristianization and satanization of humanity . This symbiosis is really the work of the antichrist. The historicity of this event also lies in the Catholic Church being transferred to the satanic anti-Church of the New Age.



Quote: “The Council for Inclusive Capitalism is a movement of the world’s business and public sector leaders…”



Commentary: What place does Bergoglio have in this elite group? The plan of these guardians – “The Guardians” – is to subordinate the Vatican and, through the Vatican, the entire Catholic Church and all Christian nations to their agenda – satanization. Bergoglio plays a key and irreplaceable role in this.



+ Elijah



Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate



+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMr



Secretary Bishops

The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is a community of monks, priests and bishops living in monasteries. The BCP is headed by Patriarch Elijah with two Secretary Bishops, +Timothy and +Methodius. The BCP arose from the need to defend the fundamental Christian truths against heresies and apostasy. It does not recognize pseudo Pope Bergoglio and is not subordinate to him.



26 December 2020