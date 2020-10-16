Veilled Carmelite Nuns

„ … The observance of cloister was to be as strict as might have been expected from St. Teresa, who had herself experienced so many of the dangers of intercourse with those outside the convent walls.… More

„ … The observance of cloister was to be as strict as might have been expected from St. Teresa, who had herself experienced so many of the dangers of intercourse with those outside the convent walls. The grille was not to be opened, or the nuns allowed to raise their veils to speak with any but the nearest relations and a few persons of interior spirit and edification of life and character. The object of the conversations which were allowed was to be the good of the soul alone. The novices might be freely visited, for St. Teresa wished it to be seen that they were in the house of their own good-will, and might leave it if they chose.”