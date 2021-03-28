 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Clicks1
Love EWTN
Holy Rosary on the Anniversary of Mother Angelica’s Passing - 2021-03-27 - Holy Rosary on the Annive On the fifth anniversary of Mother Angelica’s passing into Eternal Life, the congregation of Our …More
Holy Rosary on the Anniversary of Mother Angelica’s Passing - 2021-03-27 - Holy Rosary on the Annive

On the fifth anniversary of Mother Angelica’s passing into Eternal Life, the congregation of Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama joins together for a Holy Rosary in her memory.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up