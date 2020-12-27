Clicks5.1K
2 Patmos, Greece, Holy Cave of St. John... denniscallan January 07, 2010 Continuing our look at the Greek Island of Patmos, we walk through the Chora, a UNSECO World Heritage village of cubic …More
denniscallan January 07, 2010 Continuing our look at the Greek Island of Patmos, we walk through the Chora, a UNSECO World Heritage village of cubic whitewashed homes and narrow, crooked pedestrian lanes surrounding the monastery. Then we enter the Cave of St. John where the Evangelist wrote the Book of the Apocalypse, the final chapter of the Bible. A final look around the seaside village then we re-join our Louis Cruise ship, Cristal.
