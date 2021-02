TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

TRADCATKNIGHT WEBCONFERENCE

THEME: SCARED OR PREPARED? SURVIVE AND THRIVE!

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 20TH (3PM TO 7PM EASTERN)PRICE: 10$ USATHIS IS LIVE. YOU WILL HAVE THE ABILITY TO INTERACT WITH OTHER CONFERENCE MEMBERS AS WELL AS ASK GUESTS QUESTIONS WHEN PROMPTED TO. LIMITED ONLINE SEATING AVAILABLE.***PURCHASE YOUR TICKET AHEAD OF FEBRUARY 20 IF YOU PLAN TO WATCH THE REPLAY VERSION IN CASE YOU CANNOT MAKE IT LIVE.SPEAKERS:JIM WALTON- PREPPER BROADCASTING NETWORKMORGAN ROGUE- ROGUE PREPAREDNESSKEN PARTYKA- PINBALL PREPAREDNESSKYLENE/JOHN OF PROVIDENT PREPPERSTEFAN VERSTAPPEN- ONE OF THE TOP SURIVALISTS FROM CHINA STRATEGIES