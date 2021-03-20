Clicks10
"Pray the Mass" (1940) The Traditional Latin Mass Explained (w/ Archbishop Fulton Sheen) [SUBTITLED] THIS IS A MIRROR OF THIS VIDEO: youtube.com/watch?v=jqkqc2-iteQ FOR A TRANSLATION OF THE …More
"Pray the Mass" (1940) The Traditional Latin Mass Explained (w/ Archbishop Fulton Sheen) [SUBTITLED]
THIS IS A MIRROR OF THIS VIDEO: youtube.com/watch?v=jqkqc2-iteQ
FOR A TRANSLATION OF THE LATIN, PLEASE ENABLE SUBTITLES
"God speaks by the mouth of Malachi, one of the twelve [minor prophets], as I said before, about the sacrifices at that time presented by you: ‘I have no pleasure in you, says the Lord, and I will not accept your sacrifices at your hands; for from the rising of the sun to the going down of the same, my name has been glorified among the Gentiles, and in every place incense is offered to my name, and a pure offering, for my name is great among the Gentiles . . . [Malachi 1:10–11]. He then speaks of those Gentiles, namely us [Christians] who in every place offer sacrifices to him, that is, the bread of the Eucharist and also the cup of the Eucharist" (St. Justin Martyr, Dialogue with Trypho (a Jew), 41 [A.D. 155]).
(Don't forget to LIKE & SUBSCRIBE if you want more people to be able to see this!)
This video from the 1940s is a beautiful explanation of the since demoted Traditional Latin Mass ('Tridentine Mass') (replaced by the vernacular, 'watered-down,' Novus Ordo which bears no resemblance; by Vatican II around 1960). The Novus Ordo (New Order [of Mass]) comes nowhere close to the Traditional, (almost) two-millenia-old Latin Mass in terms of stirring the faithful to repentance, and inspiring awe and reverence, and a sense of the divine. It would also be alien to the great saints of the Western Church throughout the ages, especially since the changes to the Mass where not only from Latin to the vulgar (vernacular) language of the given country, but consist in changes to the very heart and soul of the sacrificial nature of the Mass in general.
This Tridentine Mass (so named because of the Council of Trent, which promulgated it once and for all, solidifying its form) is the Mass as it was said in the Catholic West before the 1500s, but crystallized for all time at the Council of Trent — and is still said today by the remnant of Traditional Catholics who attend this Mass weekly.
Not only has the Latin Mass been allowed by the Popes since the so-called 'reform' and promulgation of the Novus Ordo Mass, but no one at all including the Pope, has the power to disallow this Mass to be said by any priest, since the constitution by Pope St. Pius V, Quo Primum (June 14, 1570), that forewarns that those who would seek to do so "incur the wrath of Almighty God and the blessed Apostles, Peter and Paul," and that his constitution and form of the Mass remains in force "henceforth, now, and forever."
This particular Mass in the video is the High Mass (as opposed to the 'Low Mass' — a briefer, less exuberant form of Mass) for the Feast of Easter Sunday (Resurrection Sunday/'Pascha' as it's known in other segments of the Church) at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Chicago, 1940.
The narration is by the Venerable Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen († December 9, 1979, beatae memoriae).
To follow the Mass, you can find a digital copy of the Missal online (Latin & English) here (PDF):
resources.ipsissima-verba.org/…-order-of-mass-all-draft-9.pdf
And to see the regular Sunday Mass ('Low Mass'), see this video: youtube.com/watch?v=gk9iioWl_uc
The Missal applies to both forms of the Mass.
God bless!
THIS IS A MIRROR OF THIS VIDEO: youtube.com/watch?v=jqkqc2-iteQ
FOR A TRANSLATION OF THE LATIN, PLEASE ENABLE SUBTITLES
"God speaks by the mouth of Malachi, one of the twelve [minor prophets], as I said before, about the sacrifices at that time presented by you: ‘I have no pleasure in you, says the Lord, and I will not accept your sacrifices at your hands; for from the rising of the sun to the going down of the same, my name has been glorified among the Gentiles, and in every place incense is offered to my name, and a pure offering, for my name is great among the Gentiles . . . [Malachi 1:10–11]. He then speaks of those Gentiles, namely us [Christians] who in every place offer sacrifices to him, that is, the bread of the Eucharist and also the cup of the Eucharist" (St. Justin Martyr, Dialogue with Trypho (a Jew), 41 [A.D. 155]).
(Don't forget to LIKE & SUBSCRIBE if you want more people to be able to see this!)
This video from the 1940s is a beautiful explanation of the since demoted Traditional Latin Mass ('Tridentine Mass') (replaced by the vernacular, 'watered-down,' Novus Ordo which bears no resemblance; by Vatican II around 1960). The Novus Ordo (New Order [of Mass]) comes nowhere close to the Traditional, (almost) two-millenia-old Latin Mass in terms of stirring the faithful to repentance, and inspiring awe and reverence, and a sense of the divine. It would also be alien to the great saints of the Western Church throughout the ages, especially since the changes to the Mass where not only from Latin to the vulgar (vernacular) language of the given country, but consist in changes to the very heart and soul of the sacrificial nature of the Mass in general.
This Tridentine Mass (so named because of the Council of Trent, which promulgated it once and for all, solidifying its form) is the Mass as it was said in the Catholic West before the 1500s, but crystallized for all time at the Council of Trent — and is still said today by the remnant of Traditional Catholics who attend this Mass weekly.
Not only has the Latin Mass been allowed by the Popes since the so-called 'reform' and promulgation of the Novus Ordo Mass, but no one at all including the Pope, has the power to disallow this Mass to be said by any priest, since the constitution by Pope St. Pius V, Quo Primum (June 14, 1570), that forewarns that those who would seek to do so "incur the wrath of Almighty God and the blessed Apostles, Peter and Paul," and that his constitution and form of the Mass remains in force "henceforth, now, and forever."
This particular Mass in the video is the High Mass (as opposed to the 'Low Mass' — a briefer, less exuberant form of Mass) for the Feast of Easter Sunday (Resurrection Sunday/'Pascha' as it's known in other segments of the Church) at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Chicago, 1940.
The narration is by the Venerable Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen († December 9, 1979, beatae memoriae).
To follow the Mass, you can find a digital copy of the Missal online (Latin & English) here (PDF):
resources.ipsissima-verba.org/…-order-of-mass-all-draft-9.pdf
And to see the regular Sunday Mass ('Low Mass'), see this video: youtube.com/watch?v=gk9iioWl_uc
The Missal applies to both forms of the Mass.
God bless!