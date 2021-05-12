Led to the Truth "Jesus said to his disciples: ‘I still have many things to say to you but they would be too much for you now. But when the Spirit of truth comes he will lead you to the complete … More

"Jesus said to his disciples: ‘I still have many things to say to you but they would be too much for you now. But when the Spirit of truth comes he will lead you to the complete truth, since he will not be speaking as from himself but will say only what he has learnt; and he will tell you of the things to come. He will glorify me, since all he tells you will be taken from what is mine. Everything the Father has is mine; that is why I said: All he tells you will be taken from what is mine.’" – John 16:12-15, which is today's Gospel. View of the Rosary Basilica in Fatima from the Basilica of the Holy Trinity.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr