Pop-Up Catechesis: Why Go to Mass When children ask, “Why do we have to go to Mass?” Joe Paprocki suggests an unexpected answer. This is an episode of Pop-Up Catechesis with Joe Paprocki, National … More





When children ask, “Why do we have to go to Mass?” Joe Paprocki suggests an unexpected answer. This is an episode of Pop-Up Catechesis with Joe Paprocki, National Consultant for Faith Formation at Loyola Press. For more episodes, visit Pop-Up Catechesis: Why Go to MassWhen children ask, “Why do we have to go to Mass?” Joe Paprocki suggests an unexpected answer. This is an episode of Pop-Up Catechesis with Joe Paprocki, National Consultant for Faith Formation at Loyola Press. For more episodes, visit loyolapress.com/tag/pop-up-catechesis/