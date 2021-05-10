Clicks7
Saint Ignatius of Laconi (Franciscan Saints) - May 11 (December 17, 1701 – May 11, 1781) He was the second of seven children of peasant parents in Sardinia. His path to the Franciscans was unusual. …More
Saint Ignatius of Laconi (Franciscan Saints) - May 11
(December 17, 1701 – May 11, 1781)
He was the second of seven children of peasant parents in Sardinia. His path to the Franciscans was unusual. During a serious illness, Ignatius vowed to become a Capuchin if he recovered. He regained his health but ignored the promise. When he was 20, a riding accident prompted Ignatius to renew the pledge, which he acted on the second time. Ignatius’s reputation for self-denial and charity led to his appointment as the official beggar for the friars in Cagliari. He fulfilled that task for 40 years, despite being blind for the last two years.
While on his rounds, Ignatius would instruct the children, visit the sick, and urge sinners to repent. The people of Cagliari were inspired by his kindness and his faithfulness to his work. Ignatius was canonized in 1951.
Reflection
Why did the people of Cagliari support the friars? These followers of Francis worked hard but rarely at jobs that paid enough to live on. The life of Ignatius reminds us that everything God considers worthwhile does not have a high-paying salary attached to it.
(December 17, 1701 – May 11, 1781)
He was the second of seven children of peasant parents in Sardinia. His path to the Franciscans was unusual. During a serious illness, Ignatius vowed to become a Capuchin if he recovered. He regained his health but ignored the promise. When he was 20, a riding accident prompted Ignatius to renew the pledge, which he acted on the second time. Ignatius’s reputation for self-denial and charity led to his appointment as the official beggar for the friars in Cagliari. He fulfilled that task for 40 years, despite being blind for the last two years.
While on his rounds, Ignatius would instruct the children, visit the sick, and urge sinners to repent. The people of Cagliari were inspired by his kindness and his faithfulness to his work. Ignatius was canonized in 1951.
Reflection
Why did the people of Cagliari support the friars? These followers of Francis worked hard but rarely at jobs that paid enough to live on. The life of Ignatius reminds us that everything God considers worthwhile does not have a high-paying salary attached to it.
People noticed Ignatius would skip the house of a rich money-lender, a man who never forgave a debt, and who felt slighted because Ignatius passed his house. He complained to Brother Ignatius’ superior, who knew nothing about the money-lender, and so sent Ignatius to the house. The saint returned with a large sack of food, but when the sack was emptied, blood dripped out. “This is the blood of …More
People noticed Ignatius would skip the house of a rich money-lender, a man who never forgave a debt, and who felt slighted because Ignatius passed his house. He complained to Brother Ignatius’ superior, who knew nothing about the money-lender, and so sent Ignatius to the house. The saint returned with a large sack of food, but when the sack was emptied, blood dripped out. “This is the blood of the poor,” Ignatius softly explained. “That is why I never ask for anything at that house.”