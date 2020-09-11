Clicks6

Mass For Shut Ins 24th Sunday in Ordinary Time September 13, 2020

fatherjeffrey
Mass For Shut Ins for the 24th Sunday in Ordinary Time September 13, 2020. Fr. Jim Korda, celebrant; Barb Zorn, lector/cantor.
