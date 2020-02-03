Decree! Ugandan Archbishop forbids reception of Eucharist in hand

The transference of harmful bacteria via saliva is much greater than anything that can be transferred by hand.

The transference of harmful bacteria via saliva is much greater than anything that can be transferred by hand.

In addition the priest is meant to have his hands fully washed and cleaned.

As I said receiving communion in the hand is more hygienic than receiving it orally.

I know this from experience where I felt the wet fingers of the priest on my lip as I received the host.

That wetness came from another communicant .



Ideally the Eucharistic minister should be seen to disinfect their hands and then only distribute Holy Communion to the hand.



That is the best way to avoid transference of bacteria .