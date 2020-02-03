Clicks846
Decree! Ugandan Archbishop forbids reception of Eucharist in hand
Mons. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga wants to “fend off abuses in the liturgical life of the Church”. He also warns of lay extraordinary ministers, Holy Mass in profane spaces and cohabitation.
The bishop is acting ultra vires in prohibiting reception in the hand.
During the plague, they used "plague spoons" - never hand communion.
That is even more unhygienic.
If the priest has bacteria, they already go in the Eucharist even if he gives it by hand. But if he gives it by hand, all the bacteria in the hand of the person would go there too (after he shaked hand with other people). So giving Communion by hand is far worse than by mouth.
The transference of harmful bacteria via saliva is much greater than anything that can be transferred by hand.
@thorscatholichammer you are an idiot. It’s enough to say that.
@St Cuthbert Mayne
@St Cuthbert Mayne
@Thors Catholic Hammer youve peppered GTV with your stupid argument about receiving communion on the hand. Let me make it clear. It’s an Abuse of the Blessed Sacrament for Un annointed hands to handle Our Lord. It’s also forbidden under the rubrics of the 1962 missal to give communion on the hand. So clearly you don’t attend the TLM the True Mass. you are a post VII modernist just like Pope …More
@Thors Catholic Hammer youve peppered GTV with your stupid argument about receiving communion on the hand. Let me make it clear. It’s an Abuse of the Blessed Sacrament for Un annointed hands to handle Our Lord. It’s also forbidden under the rubrics of the 1962 missal to give communion on the hand. So clearly you don’t attend the TLM the True Mass. you are a post VII modernist just like Pope Francis. Whom you complain against but have much in common with. You invent things in your head and repeat it as if it’s fact. This is delusional.
You cannot be a sincere Catholic and promulgate an abuse against the Blessed Sacrament. So by your own words you’ve condemned yourself.
You clearly reject the magisterial authority of every pope and bishop who permit communion in the hand.
As such you can not call yourself a catholic at all .
Indeed It is contemptible, narrow and shallow to concentrate on an external method of reception of communion as if that was all that mattered.
As such you can not call yourself a catholic at all .
Indeed It is contemptible, narrow and shallow to concentrate on an external method of reception of communion as if that was all that mattered.
@St Cuthbert Mayne
@St Cuthbert Mayne
You seem to be obsessed with other people’s saliva. You are what’s called a lickspitel. Everything you say is authoritative. But you are nothing but a fool. You proclaim about infection as if you’re a microbiologist and you proclaim about the Holy Father as if you’re a magisterium all by yourself. You are deluded. Go to bed immediately or your three brain cells will overheat.
@St Cuthbert Mayne
1 hour ago
No. I am not obsessed with other peoples saliva. I expect that my church,the catholic church, will take sensible measures to exclude saliva transfer between communicants mouths via the priests fingers when the Eucharist is given on the tongue.
You and other dangerous inhuman types obviously do not care if viruses or bacteria are spread.
This attitude is also held…More
@St Cuthbert Mayne
