Pope Francis Arrives in Baghdad and Begins His First Day of Visits | EWTN News Nightly Pope Francis landed in Baghdad early Friday morning, for his historic trip. The Pope was greeted by Iraq's … More





Pope Francis landed in Baghdad early Friday morning, for his historic trip. The Pope was greeted by Iraq's Prime Minister and local Catholic officials. Traditional dancers and musicians welcomed the Holy Father before he was escorted to the Presidential Palace. Iraqi citizens lined the streets waving Iraqi and Vatican City flags. At the presidential palace, President Barham Salih greeted the Holy Father and together they stood side-by-side while a band played the national anthems of both Vatican City and Iraq. The Pope then met inside with 150 Iraqi government officials where he said the coronavirus pandemic calls us to rethink how we live and shape a future based on what unites us rather than on what divides us. Later on, Pope Francis traveled to the Syro-Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of Salvation. Outside, he stopped to greet a group with special needs, while inside the cathedral he met with priests and religious and told them to never lose their apostolic zeal despite challenges of terrorism and persecution. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Pope Francis Arrives in Baghdad and Begins His First Day of Visits | EWTN News NightlyPope Francis landed in Baghdad early Friday morning, for his historic trip. The Pope was greeted by Iraq's Prime Minister and local Catholic officials. Traditional dancers and musicians welcomed the Holy Father before he was escorted to the Presidential Palace. Iraqi citizens lined the streets waving Iraqi and Vatican City flags. At the presidential palace, President Barham Salih greeted the Holy Father and together they stood side-by-side while a band played the national anthems of both Vatican City and Iraq. The Pope then met inside with 150 Iraqi government officials where he said the coronavirus pandemic calls us to rethink how we live and shape a future based on what unites us rather than on what divides us. Later on, Pope Francis traveled to the Syro-Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of Salvation. Outside, he stopped to greet a group with special needs, while inside the cathedral he met with priests and religious and told them to never lose their apostolic zeal despite challenges of terrorism and persecution. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly