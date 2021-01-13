I Wonder Why the Vatican Wonders. By Gianni Toffali

The January 10 Francis interview on Canale 5 is to be considered epoch-making.In the two thousand years of the Church's history, it has never happened that a Pope, in a public speech, managed to mention Jesus Christ, the founder of Catholicism only in passing, in a sentence that emphasised the more human aspects of the Son of God.In a nutshell, Bergoglio's interview was a long political and ethical manifesto. Diluted among the usual arsenal of innocuous and unrealistic appeals about "closeness against indifference," "Let's stop wars and hunger," "All are brothers no one is excluded," and "We is better than I," the salient points can be summarised as follows:1. The affirmation that the world after the Covid-19 crisis must not be the same as before.2. The call for mass vaccination.3. The call for all social, political and economic sectors to collaborate in the New World Order.4. The affirmation that the voices of opposition have to step aside because the situation does not allow for opposition.The current pontiff considers the American protests as an accident of "mature democracy," a regurgitation of incivility in a country that is a model boy of democracy.This, in short, is the pontifical message, delivered in about an hour-long interview which was accompanied by an epic soundtrack and highly emotional archive images.I wonder why the Vatican wonders that the offerings are down and the faithful are running away.