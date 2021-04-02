Clicks669
Saint Richard of Chichester - April 3
Thursday of the Fourth week of Lent
Thursday of the Fourth week of Lent
Book of Exodus 32:7-14.
The LORD said to Moses, “Go down at once to your people whom you brought out of the land of Egypt, for they have become depraved.
They have soon turned aside from the way I pointed out to them, making for themselves a molten calf and worshiping it, sacrificing to it and crying out, 'This is your God, O Israel, who brought you out of the land of Egypt!'
“I see how stiff-necked this people is," continued the LORD to Moses.
Let me alone, then, that my wrath may blaze up against them to consume them. Then I will make of you a great nation."
But Moses implored the LORD, his God, saying, "Why, O LORD, should your wrath blaze up against your own people, whom you brought out of the land of Egypt with such great power and with so strong a hand?
Why should the Egyptians say, 'With evil intent he brought them out, that he might kill them in the mountains and exterminate them from the face of the earth'? Let your blazing wrath die down; relent in punishing your people.
Remember your servants Abraham, Isaac and Israel, and how you swore to them by your own self, saying, 'I will make your descendants as numerous as the stars in the sky; and all this land that I promised, I will give your descendants as their perpetual heritage.'"
So the LORD relented in the punishment he had threatened to inflict on his people.
Psalms 106(105):19-20.21-22.23.
Our fathers made a calf in Horeb
and adored a molten image;
They exchanged their glory
for the image of a grass-eating bullock.
They forgot the God who had saved them,
who had done great deeds in Egypt,
Wondrous deeds in the land of Ham,
terrible things at the Red Sea.
Then he spoke of exterminating them,
but Moses, his chosen one,
withstood him in the breach
to turn back his destructive wrath.
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 5:31-47.
Jesus said to the Jews: «If I testify on my own behalf, my testimony is not true.
But there is another who testifies on my behalf, and I know that the testimony he gives on my behalf is true.
You sent emissaries to John, and he testified to the truth.
I do not accept testimony from a human being, but I say this so that you may be saved.
He was a burning and shining lamp, and for a while you were content to rejoice in his light.
But I have testimony greater than John's. The works that the Father gave me to accomplish, these works that I perform testify on my behalf that the Father has sent me.
Moreover, the Father who sent me has testified on my behalf. But you have never heard his voice nor seen his form,
and you do not have his word remaining in you, because you do not believe in the one whom he has sent.
You search the scriptures, because you think you have eternal life through them; even they testify on my behalf.
But you do not want to come to me to have life.
I do not accept human praise;
moreover, I know that you do not have the love of God in you.
I came in the name of my Father, but you do not accept me; yet if another comes in his own name, you will accept him.
How can you believe, when you accept praise from one another and do not seek the praise that comes from the only God?
Do not think that I will accuse you before the Father: the one who will accuse you is Moses, in whom you have placed your hope.
For if you had believed Moses, you would have believed me, because he wrote about me.
But if you do not believe his writings, how will you believe my words?"
Commentary of the day : Saint Bernard
"I came in the name of my Father, but you do not accept me"
dailygospel.org/main.php
dailygospel.org/main.php
Risoltisi i problemi economici, poté recarsi a studiare all’Università di Oxford (ca. 1200), sotto la guida degli insigni futuri vescovi Rich e Grosseteste. Proseguì gli studi prima a Parigi e poi per sette anni a Bologna in Diritto Canonico; in questa città per la seconda volta rifiutò la proposta di un allettante matrimonio.
A 38 anni nel 1235, tornò ad Oxford, dove fu subito nominato Rettore dell’Università, il suo antico maestro Edmondo Rich, che era divenuto arcivescovo di Canterbury, nel 1237 lo volle come cancelliere della importante diocesi; qui si distinse nella collaborazione data validamente per attuare la riforma del clero e nel contrastare le ingerenze del potere regale.
Accompagnò l’arcivescovo nel suo viaggio a Pontigny in Francia e gli fu accanto quando questi morì a Soissy nel 1240, Edmondo gli lasciò in eredità un calice e Riccardo in quell’occasione decise di farsi prete, prendendo a studiare teologia per due anni, presso i Domenicani di Orléans.
Dopo l’ordinazione sacerdotale, avvenuta nel 1242 a 45 anni, ritornò in Inghilterra e si dedicò come semplice parroco ai fedeli di Charing e Deal nel Kent.
Ma subito fu reintegrato come cancelliere della diocesi di Canterbury, dal nuovo arcivescovo Bonifacio di Savoia. Suo malgrado, nel 1244 si trovò al centro della controversa elezione del vescovo di Chichester; Riccardo era il candidato sostenuto dai vescovi e dal partito della Riforma; ma non del re Enrico III, che nominò invece Riccardo Passelewe, abile amministratore ma non colto in questioni teologiche.
L’arcivescovo di Canterbury, quale Primate non convalidò la nomina e il re di rimando confiscò i beni e le rendite della diocesi di Chichester; le due parti si rivolsero al papa Innocenzo IV, il quale confermando la scelta di Riccardo di Wych, lo consacrò vescovo nel 1245 a Lione.
Il nuovo vescovo, ritornato nella sua diocesi di Chichester, trovò tutti i beni sequestrati e dovette fissare la sua dimora in casa di un parroco a Tarring (Sussex), spostandosi a piedi in tutta la diocesi, per espletare il suo ministero e coltivando la terra nel tempo libero.
La situazione durò due anni, alla fine, il re Enrico III, minacciato di scomunica da parte del papa Innocenzo IV, restituì tutti i beni alla diocesi.
Riccardo fu un uomo di grande carità, generoso nell’ospitalità, comprensivo con i peccatori e soprattutto prodigo per i colpiti dalla carestia del 1247. Istituì gli Statuti Diocesani, che ancora sopravvivono, essi comprendono tutte le disposizioni per il celibato e la condotta del clero, dell’amministrazione gratuita dei sacramenti, per la celebrazione dignitosa della Messa; per la disciplina dei fedeli nell’osservare il precetto festivo e la conoscenza a memoria delle preghiere; inoltre diede grande carità ed assistenza agli ammalati ed ai sacerdoti anziani.
Fu grande predicatore per una nuova crociata, dopo la disastrosa spedizione di s. Luigi IX re di Francia, nel 1253; non aveva intenzioni politiche, ma solo lo scopo della riapertura ai pellegrini della Terra Santa.
Mentre si trovava a Dover per erigere una chiesa in onore del suo antico maestro e vescovo s. Edmondo Rich, si ammalò gravemente in questa città e dopo qualche giorno morì, era il 3 aprile 1253.
La sua santità era tale, che dopo nove anni appena, fu canonizzato da papa Urbano IV, il 22 gennaio 1262. Il 16 giugno 1276, alla presenza del re Edoardo I, di vescovi e dignitari, il suo corpo fu traslato dalla tomba, in un reliquiario dietro l’altare maggiore della cattedrale; detto reliquiario fu distrutto dallo scismatico Enrico VIII, il 20 novembre 1538 e delle sue reliquie si sono perse le tracce.
I pellegrinaggi alla sua tomba durarono tutto il Medioevo, la festa del 3 aprile divenne generale nei monasteri benedettini di tutta l’Inghilterra ed è ancora celebrata da cattolici ed anglicani.
È venerato come protettore dei cocchieri, forse perché quando lavorava nella fattoria paterna, guidava carri e cavalli.
Autore: Antonio Borrelli
3 aprile
E’ conosciuto anche come s. Riccardo di Wych, perché nacque in questa città, odierna Droitwich nella contea di Worcester verso il 1197, figlio di modesti proprietari terrieri. Pur essendo molto attivo negli studi da ragazzo e giovane, da adulto dovette lavorare duramente nella fattoria, per le esigenze familiari.
Risoltisi i problemi economici, poté recarsi a studiare all’Università di Oxford (ca. 1200), sotto la guida degli insigni futuri vescovi Rich e Grosseteste. Proseguì gli studi prima a Parigi e poi per sette anni a Bologna in Diritto Canonico; in questa città per la seconda volta rifiutò la proposta di un allettante matrimonio.
A 38 anni nel 1235, tornò ad Oxford, dove fu subito nominato Rettore dell’Università, il suo antico maestro Edmondo Rich, che era divenuto arcivescovo di Canterbury, nel 1237 lo volle come cancelliere della importante diocesi; qui si distinse nella collaborazione data validamente per attuare la riforma del clero e nel contrastare le ingerenze del potere regale.
Accompagnò l’arcivescovo nel suo viaggio a Pontigny in Francia e gli fu accanto quando questi morì a Soissy nel 1240, Edmondo gli lasciò in eredità un calice e Riccardo in quell’occasione decise di farsi prete, prendendo a studiare teologia per due anni, presso i Domenicani di Orléans.
Dopo l’ordinazione sacerdotale, avvenuta nel 1242 a 45 anni, ritornò in Inghilterra e si dedicò come semplice parroco ai fedeli di Charing e Deal nel Kent.
Ma subito fu reintegrato come cancelliere della diocesi di Canterbury, dal nuovo arcivescovo Bonifacio di Savoia. Suo malgrado, nel 1244 si trovò al centro della controversa elezione del vescovo di Chichester; Riccardo era il candidato sostenuto dai vescovi e dal partito della Riforma; ma non del re Enrico III, che nominò invece Riccardo Passelewe, abile amministratore ma non colto in questioni teologiche.
L’arcivescovo di Canterbury, quale Primate non convalidò la nomina e il re di rimando confiscò i beni e le rendite della diocesi di Chichester; le due parti si rivolsero al papa Innocenzo IV, il quale confermando la scelta di Riccardo di Wych, lo consacrò vescovo nel 1245 a Lione.
Il nuovo vescovo, ritornato nella sua diocesi di Chichester, trovò tutti i beni sequestrati e dovette fissare la sua dimora in casa di un parroco a Tarring (Sussex), spostandosi a piedi in tutta la diocesi, per espletare il suo ministero e coltivando la terra nel tempo libero.
La situazione durò due anni, alla fine, il re Enrico III, minacciato di scomunica da parte del papa Innocenzo IV, restituì tutti i beni alla diocesi.
Riccardo fu un uomo di grande carità, generoso nell’ospitalità, comprensivo con i peccatori e soprattutto prodigo per i colpiti dalla carestia del 1247. Istituì gli Statuti Diocesani, che ancora sopravvivono, essi comprendono tutte le disposizioni per il celibato e la condotta del clero, dell’amministrazione gratuita dei sacramenti, per la celebrazione dignitosa della Messa; per la disciplina dei fedeli nell’osservare il precetto festivo e la conoscenza a memoria delle preghiere; inoltre diede grande carità ed assistenza agli ammalati ed ai sacerdoti anziani.
Fu grande predicatore per una nuova crociata, dopo la disastrosa spedizione di s. Luigi IX re di Francia, nel 1253; non aveva intenzioni politiche, ma solo lo scopo della riapertura ai pellegrini della Terra Santa.
Mentre si trovava a Dover per erigere una chiesa in onore del suo antico maestro e vescovo s. Edmondo Rich, si ammalò gravemente in questa città e dopo qualche giorno morì, era il 3 aprile 1253.
La sua santità era tale, che dopo nove anni appena, fu canonizzato da papa Urbano IV, il 22 gennaio 1262. Il 16 giugno 1276, alla presenza del re Edoardo I, di vescovi e dignitari, il suo corpo fu traslato dalla tomba, in un reliquiario dietro l’altare maggiore della cattedrale; detto reliquiario fu distrutto dallo scismatico Enrico VIII, il 20 novembre 1538 e delle sue reliquie si sono perse le tracce.
I pellegrinaggi alla sua tomba durarono tutto il Medioevo, la festa del 3 aprile divenne generale nei monasteri benedettini di tutta l’Inghilterra ed è ancora celebrata da cattolici ed anglicani.
È venerato come protettore dei cocchieri, forse perché quando lavorava nella fattoria paterna, guidava carri e cavalli.
Autore: Antonio Borrelli
Saint Richard naquit en Angleterre. Ses parents occupaient alors un rang élevé et jouissaient d'une belle fortune; mais ils tombèrent dans une misère si profonde, qu'après leur mort, leur fils aîné fut longtemps retenu en prison pour dettes. Richard, son frère, travailla généreusement à sa délivrance; mais il s'appauvrit lui-même au point d'être obligé de gagner sa vie comme valet de ferme.
Bientôt il put aller à Paris continuer les bonnes études qu'il avait déjà faites dans sa jeunesse. Il se lia d'amitié avec deux amis choisis, aussi pauvres que lui; ils n'avaient qu'un manteau à tous les trois et se voyaient obligés de n'aller prendre leurs leçons que l'un après l'autre. Leur nourriture était plus que frugale, un peu de pain et de vin leur suffisait, et ils ne mangeaient de chair ou de poisson que le dimanche. Cependant Richard assura depuis que ce fut là pour lui le beau temps, tant il était absorbé par la passion de l'étude. Ses succès furent prompts et remarquables, si bien qu'à son retour en Angleterre il professa fort brillamment à l'Université d'Oxford.
Quelques années plus tard, sa modestie, sa chasteté, sa douceur et sa dévotion lui attirèrent le respect et l'amour de tout le monde; il fut élu chancelier de l'Université. Nommé ensuite évêque de Chichester, il eut à subir quelques temps les vexations du roi Henri III, en guerre avec Rome, mais il rétablit la paix par ses prières et ses procédés de conciliation.
Devenu désormais libre dans l'exercice de son ministère, il se fit remarquer par sa grande condescendance pour les petits et par sa miséricorde pour les pauvres. Comme on lui disait que ses dépenses excédaient ses revenus: "Il vaut mieux, dit-il, vendre son cheval et sa vaisselle d'argent que de laisser souffrir les pauvres, membres de Jésus-Christ."
Un jour, distribuant du pain, il en eut assez pour contenter trois mille pauvres, et il lui en resta pour cent autres qui survinrent après. Ces multiplications merveilleuses se renouvelèrent plusieurs fois. Il honorait les religieux et les embrassait souvent: "Qu'il est bon, disait-il, de baiser les lèvres qui exhalent l'encens des saintes prières offertes au Seigneur!"
Il mourut en baisant le Crucifix et en invoquant Marie contre les ennemis du salut.
Abbé L. Jaud, Vie des Saints pour tous les jours de l'année, Tours, Mame, 1950
Saint Richard naquit en Angleterre. Ses parents occupaient alors un rang élevé et jouissaient d'une belle fortune; mais ils tombèrent dans une misère si profonde, qu'après leur mort, leur fils aîné fut longtemps retenu en prison pour dettes. Richard, son frère, travailla généreusement à sa délivrance; mais il s'appauvrit lui-même au point d'être obligé de gagner sa vie comme valet de ferme.
Bientôt il put aller à Paris continuer les bonnes études qu'il avait déjà faites dans sa jeunesse. Il se lia d'amitié avec deux amis choisis, aussi pauvres que lui; ils n'avaient qu'un manteau à tous les trois et se voyaient obligés de n'aller prendre leurs leçons que l'un après l'autre. Leur nourriture était plus que frugale, un peu de pain et de vin leur suffisait, et ils ne mangeaient de chair ou de poisson que le dimanche. Cependant Richard assura depuis que ce fut là pour lui le beau temps, tant il était absorbé par la passion de l'étude. Ses succès furent prompts et remarquables, si bien qu'à son retour en Angleterre il professa fort brillamment à l'Université d'Oxford.
Quelques années plus tard, sa modestie, sa chasteté, sa douceur et sa dévotion lui attirèrent le respect et l'amour de tout le monde; il fut élu chancelier de l'Université. Nommé ensuite évêque de Chichester, il eut à subir quelques temps les vexations du roi Henri III, en guerre avec Rome, mais il rétablit la paix par ses prières et ses procédés de conciliation.
Devenu désormais libre dans l'exercice de son ministère, il se fit remarquer par sa grande condescendance pour les petits et par sa miséricorde pour les pauvres. Comme on lui disait que ses dépenses excédaient ses revenus: "Il vaut mieux, dit-il, vendre son cheval et sa vaisselle d'argent que de laisser souffrir les pauvres, membres de Jésus-Christ."
Un jour, distribuant du pain, il en eut assez pour contenter trois mille pauvres, et il lui en resta pour cent autres qui survinrent après. Ces multiplications merveilleuses se renouvelèrent plusieurs fois. Il honorait les religieux et les embrassait souvent: "Qu'il est bon, disait-il, de baiser les lèvres qui exhalent l'encens des saintes prières offertes au Seigneur!"
Il mourut en baisant le Crucifix et en invoquant Marie contre les ennemis du salut.
Abbé L. Jaud, Vie des Saints pour tous les jours de l'année, Tours, Mame, 1950
Gedenktag katholisch: 3. April
Übertragung der Gebeine: 16. Juni
nicht gebotener Gedenktag in England: 16. Juni
Gedenktag anglikanisch: 16. Juni
Name bedeutet: der reiche Starke (althochdt.)
Bischof von Chichester
* 1197/98 in Wych, heute Droitwich in Worcestershire in England
† 3. April 1253 in Dover in England
Banner mit Richard (links) und Wilfrid von York, in der Kathedrale in Chichester
Richard studierte in Oxford, Paris, Bologna und Orléans. Um 1235 wurde er Kanzler der Universität Oxford, dann Kanzler beim Erzbischof von Canterbury unter Erzbischof Edmund von Abingdon, den er gegen König Heinrich III. unterstützte. Als der Bischof von Chichester 1244 starb, wurde Richard von den Bischöfen in dieses Amt berufen, König Heinrich jedoch setzte einen Günstling auf den Bischofsthron. Zwar bekräftigte Papst Innozenz IV. die Wahl Richards mit seiner Weihe 1245, aber der König konnte ihn hindern, seinen Amtssitz einzunehmen. So verlegte sich Richard auf das Wandern und verwaltete sein Bistum von unterwegs; das sicherte ihm Bürgernähe und prägte seinen einfachen Lebensstil.
Als 1247 der König Heinrich unter Androhung der Exkommunikation nachgab und Richard in Chichester residieren konnte, behielt er seinen Lebensstil. Er wirkte als Seesorger und Prediger; Moral und Zucht der KlerikerEin Kleriker ist in der orthodoxen, katholischen, anglikanischen und altkatholischen Kirche ein geweihter Amtsträger, der eine der drei Stufen des Weihesakraments - Diakon, Priester oder Bischof - empfangen hat. Im Unterschied zu den Klerikern bezeichnet man die anderen Gläubigen als Laien. Angehörige von Ordensgemeinschaften gelten, wenn sie nicht zu Priestern geweiht sind, als Laien und in der Orthodoxie als eigener geistlicher Stand. In den protestantischen Kirchen gibt es keine Unterscheidung von Klerus und Laien. waren ihm wichtig. In den letzten Jahren seines Lebens warb er in Kent und Sussex nachdrücklich und erfolgreich für den Kreuzzug. Er starb im Ruf der Heiligkeit.
Statue vor der Kathedrale in Chichester
Richard wurde in der Kathedrale von Chichester beigesetzt, das Grab wurde 1538 in der Reformation zerstört. Eine zuvor in Avranches aufbewahrte Reliquie wurde 1993 nach Chichester zurückgebracht.
Kanonisation: Richard wurde schon 1262 heiliggesprochen.
Patron der Fuhrleute
www.heiligenlexikon.de/BiographienR/Richard_von_Chi…
Gedenktag katholisch: 3. April
Übertragung der Gebeine: 16. Juni
nicht gebotener Gedenktag in England: 16. Juni
Gedenktag anglikanisch: 16. Juni
Name bedeutet: der reiche Starke (althochdt.)
Bischof von Chichester
* 1197/98 in Wych, heute Droitwich in Worcestershire in England
† 3. April 1253 in Dover in England
Banner mit Richard (links) und Wilfrid von York, in der Kathedrale in Chichester
Richard studierte in Oxford, Paris, Bologna und Orléans. Um 1235 wurde er Kanzler der Universität Oxford, dann Kanzler beim Erzbischof von Canterbury unter Erzbischof Edmund von Abingdon, den er gegen König Heinrich III. unterstützte. Als der Bischof von Chichester 1244 starb, wurde Richard von den Bischöfen in dieses Amt berufen, König Heinrich jedoch setzte einen Günstling auf den Bischofsthron. Zwar bekräftigte Papst Innozenz IV. die Wahl Richards mit seiner Weihe 1245, aber der König konnte ihn hindern, seinen Amtssitz einzunehmen. So verlegte sich Richard auf das Wandern und verwaltete sein Bistum von unterwegs; das sicherte ihm Bürgernähe und prägte seinen einfachen Lebensstil.
Als 1247 der König Heinrich unter Androhung der Exkommunikation nachgab und Richard in Chichester residieren konnte, behielt er seinen Lebensstil. Er wirkte als Seesorger und Prediger; Moral und Zucht der KlerikerEin Kleriker ist in der orthodoxen, katholischen, anglikanischen und altkatholischen Kirche ein geweihter Amtsträger, der eine der drei Stufen des Weihesakraments - Diakon, Priester oder Bischof - empfangen hat. Im Unterschied zu den Klerikern bezeichnet man die anderen Gläubigen als Laien. Angehörige von Ordensgemeinschaften gelten, wenn sie nicht zu Priestern geweiht sind, als Laien und in der Orthodoxie als eigener geistlicher Stand. In den protestantischen Kirchen gibt es keine Unterscheidung von Klerus und Laien. waren ihm wichtig. In den letzten Jahren seines Lebens warb er in Kent und Sussex nachdrücklich und erfolgreich für den Kreuzzug. Er starb im Ruf der Heiligkeit.
Statue vor der Kathedrale in Chichester
Richard wurde in der Kathedrale von Chichester beigesetzt, das Grab wurde 1538 in der Reformation zerstört. Eine zuvor in Avranches aufbewahrte Reliquie wurde 1993 nach Chichester zurückgebracht.
Kanonisation: Richard wurde schon 1262 heiliggesprochen.
Patron der Fuhrleute
www.heiligenlexikon.de/BiographienR/Richard_von_Chi…
Bishop and confessor, b. about 1197 at Droitwich, Worcestershire, from which his surname is derived; d. 3 April, 1253, at Dover. He was the second son of Richard and Alice de Wyche. His father died while he was still young and the family property fell into a state of great delapidation. His elder brother offered to resign the inheritance to him, but Richard refused the offer, although he undertook the management of the estate and soon restored it to a good condition. He went to Oxford, where he and two companions lived in such poverty that they had only one tunic and hooded gown between them, in which they attended lectures by turns. He then went to Paris and on his return proceeded Master of Arts. At Bologna he studied canon law, in which he acquired a great reputation and was elected Chancellor of the University of Oxford.
His learning and sanctity were so famed that Edmund Rich, Archbishop of Canterbury, and Robert Grosseteste, Bishop of Lincoln, both offered him the post of chancellor of their respective dioceses. Richard accepted the archbishop's offer and thenceforward became St. Edmund's intimate friend and follower. He approved the archbishop's action in opposing the king on the question of the vacant sees, accompanied him in his exile to Pontigny, was present at Soissy when he died, and made him a model in life. Richard supplied Matthew Paris with material for his biography, and, after attending the translation of his relics to Pontigny in 1249, wrote an account of the incident in a letter published by Matthew Paris (Historia major, V, VI). Retiring to the house of the Dominicans at Orléans, Richard studied theology, was ordained priest, and, after founding a chapel in honour of St. Edmund, returned to England where he became Vicar of Deal and Rector of Charring. Soon afterwards he was induced by Boniface of Savoy, the new Archbishop of Canterbury, to resume his former office of chancellor.
In 1244 Ralph Neville, Bishop of Chichester, died; the election of Robert Passelewe, Archdeacon of Chichester, to the vacant see, was quashed by Boniface at a synod of his suffragans, held 3 June, 1244, and on his recommendation the chapter elected Richard, their choice being immediately confirmed by the archbishop. Henry III was indignant, as Robert Passelewe was a favourite, and he refused to surrender to Richard the temporalities of his see. The Saint took his case to Innocent IV, who consecrated him in person at Lyons, 5 March, 1245, and sent him back to England. But Henry was immovable. Thus homeless in his own diocese, Richard was dependent on the charity of his clergy, one of whom, Simon of Tarring, shared with him the little he possessed. At length, in 1246, Henry was induced by the threats of the pope to deliver up the temporalities. As bishop, Richard lived in great austerity, giving away most of his revenues as alms. He compiled a number of statutes which regulate in great detail the lives of the clergy, the celebration of Divine service, the administration of the sacraments, church privileges, and other matters. Every priest in the diocese was bound to obtain a copy of these statutes and bring it to the diocesan synod (Wilkins, "Concilia", I, 688-93); in this way the standard of life among the clergy was raised considerably. For the better maintenance of his cathedral Richard instituted a yearly collection to be made in every parish of the diocese on Easter or Whit Sunday. The mendicant orders, particularly the Dominicans, received special encouragement from him.
In 1250 Richard was named as one of the collectors of the subsidy for the crusades (Bliss, "Calendar of Papal Letters", I, 263) and two years later the king appointed him to preach the crusade in London. He made strenuous efforts to rouse enthusiasm for the cause in the Dioceses of Chichester and Canterbury, and while journeying to Dover, where he was to consecrate a new church dedicated to St. Edmund, he was taken ill. Upon reaching Dover, he went to a hospital called "Maison Dieu", performed the consecration ceremony on 2 April, but died the next morning. His body was taken back to Chichester and buried in the cathedral. He was solemnly canonized by Urban IV in the Franciscan church at Viterbo, 1262, and on 20 Feb. a papal licence for the translation of his relics to a new shrine was given; but the unsettled state of the country prevented this until 16 June, 1276, when the translation was performed by Archbishop Kilwardby in the presence of Edward I. This shrine, which stood in the feretory behind the high altar, was rifled and destroyed at the Reformation. The much-restored altar tomb in the south transept now commonly assigned to St. Richard has no evidence to support its claim, and no relics are known to exist. The feast is celebrated on 3 April. The most accurate version of St. Richard's will, which has been frequently printed, is that given by Blaauw in "Sussex Archaeological Collections", I, 164-92, with a translation and valuable notes. His life was written by his confessor Ralph Bocking shortly after his canonization and another short life, compiled in the fifteenth century, was printed by Capgrave. Both these are included in the notice of St. Richard in the Bollandist "Acta Sanctorum".
www.newadvent.org/cathen/13043b.htm
His learning and sanctity were so famed that Edmund Rich, Archbishop of Canterbury, and Robert Grosseteste, Bishop of Lincoln, both offered him the post of chancellor of their respective dioceses. Richard accepted the archbishop's offer and thenceforward became St. Edmund's intimate friend and follower. He approved the archbishop's action in opposing the king on the question of the vacant sees, accompanied him in his exile to Pontigny, was present at Soissy when he died, and made him a model in life. Richard supplied Matthew Paris with material for his biography, and, after attending the translation of his relics to Pontigny in 1249, wrote an account of the incident in a letter published by Matthew Paris (Historia major, V, VI). Retiring to the house of the Dominicans at Orléans, Richard studied theology, was ordained priest, and, after founding a chapel in honour of St. Edmund, returned to England where he became Vicar of Deal and Rector of Charring. Soon afterwards he was induced by Boniface of Savoy, the new Archbishop of Canterbury, to resume his former office of chancellor.
In 1244 Ralph Neville, Bishop of Chichester, died; the election of Robert Passelewe, Archdeacon of Chichester, to the vacant see, was quashed by Boniface at a synod of his suffragans, held 3 June, 1244, and on his recommendation the chapter elected Richard, their choice being immediately confirmed by the archbishop. Henry III was indignant, as Robert Passelewe was a favourite, and he refused to surrender to Richard the temporalities of his see. The Saint took his case to Innocent IV, who consecrated him in person at Lyons, 5 March, 1245, and sent him back to England. But Henry was immovable. Thus homeless in his own diocese, Richard was dependent on the charity of his clergy, one of whom, Simon of Tarring, shared with him the little he possessed. At length, in 1246, Henry was induced by the threats of the pope to deliver up the temporalities. As bishop, Richard lived in great austerity, giving away most of his revenues as alms. He compiled a number of statutes which regulate in great detail the lives of the clergy, the celebration of Divine service, the administration of the sacraments, church privileges, and other matters. Every priest in the diocese was bound to obtain a copy of these statutes and bring it to the diocesan synod (Wilkins, "Concilia", I, 688-93); in this way the standard of life among the clergy was raised considerably. For the better maintenance of his cathedral Richard instituted a yearly collection to be made in every parish of the diocese on Easter or Whit Sunday. The mendicant orders, particularly the Dominicans, received special encouragement from him.
In 1250 Richard was named as one of the collectors of the subsidy for the crusades (Bliss, "Calendar of Papal Letters", I, 263) and two years later the king appointed him to preach the crusade in London. He made strenuous efforts to rouse enthusiasm for the cause in the Dioceses of Chichester and Canterbury, and while journeying to Dover, where he was to consecrate a new church dedicated to St. Edmund, he was taken ill. Upon reaching Dover, he went to a hospital called "Maison Dieu", performed the consecration ceremony on 2 April, but died the next morning. His body was taken back to Chichester and buried in the cathedral. He was solemnly canonized by Urban IV in the Franciscan church at Viterbo, 1262, and on 20 Feb. a papal licence for the translation of his relics to a new shrine was given; but the unsettled state of the country prevented this until 16 June, 1276, when the translation was performed by Archbishop Kilwardby in the presence of Edward I. This shrine, which stood in the feretory behind the high altar, was rifled and destroyed at the Reformation. The much-restored altar tomb in the south transept now commonly assigned to St. Richard has no evidence to support its claim, and no relics are known to exist. The feast is celebrated on 3 April. The most accurate version of St. Richard's will, which has been frequently printed, is that given by Blaauw in "Sussex Archaeological Collections", I, 164-92, with a translation and valuable notes. His life was written by his confessor Ralph Bocking shortly after his canonization and another short life, compiled in the fifteenth century, was printed by Capgrave. Both these are included in the notice of St. Richard in the Bollandist "Acta Sanctorum".
www.newadvent.org/cathen/13043b.htm