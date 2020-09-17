Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
31
Sweden sticking to proven science
Tesa
1
25 minutes ago
and very little political meddling.
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Orthocat
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
13 minutes ago
Very interesting - but I suspect it may be because the Swedes figured out "cases" mean nothing and you should just count actual sick people! ;)
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up