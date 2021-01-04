Francis: “Strictly Private” - Until Further Notice

Italian Neo-Communist RaiTre State TV premiers on January 5 the documentary “Solo Insieme” (“Only Together”) about Francis’ monthly Friday outings.Francis visited private homes, prisons, hospitals, families, former prostitutes, migrants and refugees and recovering drug addicts. There was never any press coverage because the trips were labelled as “strictly private.”However, it turns out that Francis was always followed by a Vatican TV camera crew whose footing was now turned into a flashy documentary.The voice-over comes from Nicole Grimaudo, an Italian actress once chosen for TV commercials for the Barilla pasta brand.