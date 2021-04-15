Clicks3
Memento-mori
Contribution to the upcoming summit „Truth Over Fear: Covid-19, the Vaccine, and the Great Reset“ On April 30-May 1, 2021, a summit will take place, featuring over 20 of the world’s top doctors, …More
Contribution to the upcoming summit „Truth Over Fear: Covid-19, the Vaccine, and the Great Reset“

On April 30-May 1, 2021, a summit will take place, featuring over 20 of the world’s top doctors, researchers, and attorneys, with a contribution by Archbishop C.M. Viganò.

Here is an excerpt from his pre-published speech:

Subscribe to BCP newsletters

eepurl.com/gQZMTD
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up