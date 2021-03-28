March 29 - Saint William Tempier, bishop As a young man Willian entered the Augustinian canons where he practiced the life of virtue such that he was called to lead the canonry of St. Hilary in … More

March 29 - Saint William Tempier, bishop



As a young man Willian entered the Augustinian canons where he practiced the life of virtue such that he was called to lead the canonry of St. Hilary in Poitiers.



At the request of the clergy and people alike he was chosen to be the bishop of Poitiers in 1184.



He shepherded his flock by his powerful word and stirring example and strove to defend the rights of the Church which were under frequent attack.



He died on March 29, 1197.