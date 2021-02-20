For the Season of Lent

Si ascendero in caelum tu illic es: si descendero in infernum ades; etenim illuc manus tua deducet me: et tenebit me dextera tua.

[3]

does

prayer

penance

our

quotidianum

quotidianum

έπιούσιος

epiousios)

έπι

ούσία

supersubstantial

Domine probasti me et cognovisti me

Ό Ίησούς άνέχθη είς τήν έρημον ύπό τού Πνεύματος

novus ordo

In terra deserta et invia et inaquosa: sic in sancto apparui tibi, ut viderem virtutem tuam et gloriam tuam.

Καί νηστεύσας … ύστερον έπείνασεν

Afflixit te penuria, et dedit tibi cibum Manna, quod ignorabas tu et patres tui, ut ostenderet tibi quod non in solo pane vivat homo, sed in omni verbo quod egreditur de ore Dei

έκπορευομένώ διά

Ego sum panis vivus, qui in coelo descendi. Si quis manducaverit hoc pane, vivet in aeternum: et panis quem ego dabo caro mea est pro mundi vita

If I ascend into heaven you are there: if I descend into the underworld you are present; and even there shall your hand stretch out to me, and your right hand shall hold me. [1]The liturgy for the first Sunday of Lent focuses on the leading of Jesus into the desert by the Spirit.[2] After being baptised in the Jordan by John the Baptist, the beloved Son is immediately challenged and tested by the Accuser, Satan. Perhaps the desert is taken for granted, there is so much of it here in Australia. The desert of Jordan, though not so vast, is just as forbidding, a place of emptiness (ربع الخالي), of silence, of solitude, in fact of death.The desert is thought of as stable, even peaceful. However, not so widely known or experienced, is a desert storm: a wall of sand many metres high approaching at the speed of galloping camels that blackens the atmosphere with an eerie green tinge and then completely envelopes in darkness. Visibility is zero. Sound is horrific. All that cannot find secure shelter perishes.The desert represents death. Without water no life can exist. Yet such is the setting for the beginning of the unique mission of the beloved Son. The two episodes of baptism and temptation expose from the start the harmony and counterpoint of the Son’s divinity and humanity. They also illuminate the bond between the old testament and the new, forming one indivisible sacred scripture: “In a desert and pathless land that is without water, in that sacred place have I come before you that I might see your power and your glory”.The psalmist underscores that this desert is also a place of grace. Its silence and poverty magnify what is absolute. There the noise and superficiality of daily life, the cares of this world, become irrelevant.One is thrust into survival mode and those things that are truly substantial and sustainable come into clear focus. This is the place where God can reveal himself yet it is also the place of the extreme opposite, the place of temptation, where the power of Satan is manifest. By entering this place Jesus opposes this power. Having emerged from the waters of the Jordan, he now enters the arena of combat, bearing the wherewithal to confront the power of evil and the purveyor of sin and death.The desert was the place where Jesus fasted. The sacred text records that he had spent forty days and nights nourished by prayer and then “having fasted, … afterwards he was hungry.”[4] What Satan proposed before anything else was that Jesus must manifest his power by turning stones into bread. It would prove that once human weakness set in through hunger, it could not withstand the supernatural power of spiritual nourishment.This is the perennial temptation, certainly that of the present time. It supposes the true redemption of humanity can be achieved by creating a world of sufficiency, where there is no hunger, a world of complete prosperity. A genuine Messiah would create a utopian society, devoid of adversity. Jesus rebukes Satan in the words from the Old Testament: “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that comes through the mouth of God”.[5]Onelive by bread, but not by bread alone. Jesus will multiply the loaves in due course, and, even better, he will give us the bread that endures to eternal life through his eucharistic sacrifice. “Bread alone” indicates that God is superfluous. This is the malady of the present age, a society satiated by consumerism, oblivious of the spirit, where appetites distract from the vision of Christ. Bread alone is death: man cannot live by it.Jesus does provide bread, but not in the manner proposed by Satan. St John’s gospel records the multiplication of loaves and fish when the crowds numbering about five thousand that had followed Jesus needed to be fed. This bread, while satisfying their hunger, was insufficient since they crossed to Capharnaum the next day seeking more from Jesus. In an extended discourse Jesus teaches that the bread from heaven that he will give them is unlike what they had received at Tiberias; unlike the manna that their ancestors had received through Moses; but “the living bread that has come down from heaven.”He explains that “whoever shall eat this bread may live in eternity: and the bread that I shall give is my flesh for the life of the world.”[6] Not surprisingly, most of the followers left: this teaching was too difficult. Then as now, the requirement for faith is self-surrender, giving up in order to give over. Entering the desert ofand, while daunting and requiring a real surrender to being with God alone, is the true meaning of Lent.Jesus has taught us how to pray. Nothing else is necessary. His prayer encapsulates what he wishes to tell us and what we have to tell him. God isfather whose name is hallowed. These words reveal the secret of his being: God’s holiness in his fatherhood, and his kingdom in the present and future. Our Father’s will is made plain in his commandments. This element of the prayer nourishes the hope that the perfection of heaven and its inhabitants will overshadow the earth to transform it inasmuch as the pray-ers entreat for that grace. The next petition is the key to the present reflection and central to the season of Lent.The Latin text “panem nostrumda nobis hodie” is rendered “give us this day our daily bread”. This expression is known and loved universally. Yet there is an even more profound significance of(daily) when the Greek originalis examined. If analysed asandit can be construed as “above substance” in the sense ofConsequently, the bread needed for one’s daily sub-sistence is not from a bakery but the bread of grace that nourishes the soul and more explicitly, the bread of the Holy Eucharist. Note that in the sacred liturgy this prayer, our Lord’s, is placed prior to the reception of Holy Communion, thereby emphasising this mystical understanding. It is a realization of the words invoked by our Lord: “Man does not live by bread alone, but by every word that comes through the mouth of God”.The supersubstantial bread, necessary each day (today) in order to live, is then a bulwark for entry into the desert, the place of temptation. This is where Christ stared down Satan and why we pray “lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil” meaning ‘do not subject us to the test, as you were, but wrest us from the Evil One.[1] Ps 138.[2] Mt 4: 1-11.. Jesus was led up into the desert by the Spirit. See also Mk 1: 12-15 ([3] Ps 62.Sunday at Lauds.[4] Mt 4: 2.[5] Dt 8: 3. He humbled you with scarcity and gave you manna food because you and your fathers were ignorant, that he might show you that man lives not by bread alone, but by every word coming out through () the mouth of God.[6] Jn 6: 52.