Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 6,1-6.

Letter to the Hebrews 12,4-7.11-15.

Brothers and sisters: In your struggle against sin you have not yet resisted to the point of shedding blood.

You have also forgotten the exhortation addressed to you as sons: "My son, do not disdain the discipline of the Lord or lose heart when reproved by him;

for whom the Lord loves, he disciplines; he scourges every son he acknowledges."

Endure your trials as "discipline"; God treats you as sons. For what "son" is there whom his father does not discipline?

At the time, all discipline seems a cause not for joy but for pain, yet later it brings the peaceful fruit of righteousness to those who are trained by it.

So strengthen your drooping hands and your weak knees.

Make straight paths for your feet, that what is lame may not be dislocated but healed.

Strive for peace with everyone, and for that holiness without which no one will see the Lord.

See to it that no one be deprived of the grace of God, that no bitter root spring up and cause trouble, through which many may become defiled,



Psalms 103(102),1-2.13-14.17-18a.

Bless the LORD, O my soul;

and all my being, bless his holy name.

Bless the LORD, O my soul,

and forget not all his benefits.



As a father has compassion on his children,

so the LORD has compassion on those who fear him.

For he knows how we are formed,

remembers that we are dust.



But the kindness of the LORD is from eternity

to eternity toward those who fear him,

and his justice toward children's children

among those who keep his covenant.