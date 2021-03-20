March 21 The Second Reading breski1 Letter to the Hebrews 5,7-9. In the days when Christ Jesus was in the flesh, he offered prayers and supplications with loud cries and tears to the one who was … More

March 21 The Second Reading breski1



Letter to the Hebrews 5,7-9.

In the days when Christ Jesus was in the flesh, he offered prayers and supplications with loud cries and tears to the one who was able to save him from death, and he was heard because of his reverence.

Son though he was, he learned obedience from what he suffered;

and when he was made perfect, he became the source of eternal salvation for all who obey him.