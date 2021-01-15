St Francis de Capillas and Companion Martyrs 15th January is the anniversary of the martyrdom of St Francis de Capillas, the first martyr of the missionaries to China. He was executed on this day in … More

15th January is the anniversary of the martyrdom of St Francis de Capillas, the first martyr of the missionaries to China. He was executed on this day in 1648. This painting of the saint with fellow Dominican martyrs of China is in the priory of Santa Sabina in Rome.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr