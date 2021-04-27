Clicks2
priestsforlife.org
LIVE Questions and Answers with Fr. Frank PAvone Fr. Frank Pavone of Priests for Life celebrates the Mass and preaches on the declaration Peter made when Jesus asked if he and the other apostles …More
LIVE Questions and Answers with Fr. Frank PAvone

Fr. Frank Pavone of Priests for Life celebrates the Mass and preaches on the declaration Peter made when Jesus asked if he and the other apostles were going to leave Him.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up