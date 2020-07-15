Debate continues over removal of monuments, statues in US | EWTN News Nightly

Across the US, the debate over controversial monuments continues. Confederate statues, many standing for more than 100 hundred years, are coming down. Plus: Some are calling for the removal of Mount … More

Across the US, the debate over controversial monuments continues. Confederate statues, many standing for more than 100 hundred years, are coming down. Plus: Some are calling for the removal of Mount Rushmore, and even Abraham Lincoln. And at the same time, we are seeing the vandalism of some religious symbols. Correspondent Mark Irons reports.