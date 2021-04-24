The Impacts of Covid-19 on the Faithful | EWTN News In Depth April 23, 2021 Rabbi Mitch Rocklin President of the Jewish Coalition for Religious Liberty and Jason Adkins, Director & General Counsel … More





The Impacts of Covid-19 on the Faithful | EWTN News In Depth April 23, 2021

Rabbi Mitch Rocklin President of the Jewish Coalition for Religious Liberty and Jason Adkins, Director & General Counsel of the Minnesota Catholic Conference will join Dr. Matthew Bunson, EWTN News Executive Editor and Bureau Chief to talk about the impacts lockdowns have had on faith communities and worship.