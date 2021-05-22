National Shrine of St. Rita of Cascia: Faithful Traveler - Ep 1 TheINNetwork on Feb 3, 2015 Diana von Glahn takes viewers on a tour of Philadelphia’s National Shrine of St Rita of Cascia, exploring … More

National Shrine of St. Rita of Cascia: Faithful Traveler - Ep 1



TheINNetwork on Feb 3, 2015 Diana von Glahn takes viewers on a tour of Philadelphia’s National Shrine of St Rita of Cascia, exploring her life and the art at the shrine. Rev. Michael Di Gregorio, O.S.A., Assistant General of the Order of St. Augustine, clears away some common misconceptions about her history, and the shrine director, Rev. Joseph A. Genito, O.S.A., discusses her stigmata and her legacy.