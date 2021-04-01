Clicks3
MIENTRAS SACERDOTE CELEBRABA LA SANTA MISA SUS MANOS DESAPARECEN Y LA HOSTIA BRILLA COMO EL SOL. MIENTRAS SACERDOTE CELEBRABA LA SANTA MISA SUS MANOS DESAPARECEN Y LA HOSTIA …More
MIENTRAS SACERDOTE CELEBRABA LA SANTA MISA SUS MANOS DESAPARECEN Y LA HOSTIA BRILLA COMO EL SOL.
MIENTRAS SACERDOTE CELEBRABA LA SANTA MISA SUS MANOS DESAPARECEN Y LA HOSTIA BRILLA COMO EL SOL
#MILAGROEUCARISTICO #SACERDOTE @PSJHS
__ Legal
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. This video was created and published by Investigator in his personal capacity. The validity of any evidence provided should be independently checked for authenticity.
CREDIT // All visual and audio rights from sources go to respective owners
--------------------
INSTAGRAM instagram.com/ps_jhs/?hl=...
FACEBOOK: facebook.com/Parasalvarte......
ANKOR anchor.fm/psjhs
SPOTIFY spotify.com/show/3ds8zSi......
Google Podcasts: google.com/feed/aHR0......
--------------------
PARA SALVARTE JHS NECESITA TU APOYO PARA CONTINUAR CON SU LABOR APOSTÓLICA Y CARITATIVA, SI PUEDES HACERNOS UN DONATIVO HAY DOS FORMAS :
HAZTE PATROCINADOR:
SUPERCHATS
patreon.com/parasalvartej...
MIENTRAS SACERDOTE CELEBRABA LA SANTA MISA SUS MANOS DESAPARECEN Y LA HOSTIA BRILLA COMO EL SOL
#MILAGROEUCARISTICO #SACERDOTE @PSJHS
__ Legal
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. This video was created and published by Investigator in his personal capacity. The validity of any evidence provided should be independently checked for authenticity.
CREDIT // All visual and audio rights from sources go to respective owners
--------------------
INSTAGRAM instagram.com/ps_jhs/?hl=...
FACEBOOK: facebook.com/Parasalvarte......
ANKOR anchor.fm/psjhs
SPOTIFY spotify.com/show/3ds8zSi......
Google Podcasts: google.com/feed/aHR0......
--------------------
PARA SALVARTE JHS NECESITA TU APOYO PARA CONTINUAR CON SU LABOR APOSTÓLICA Y CARITATIVA, SI PUEDES HACERNOS UN DONATIVO HAY DOS FORMAS :
HAZTE PATROCINADOR:
SUPERCHATS
patreon.com/parasalvartej...