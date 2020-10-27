Late 1890s - A Trip Through Paris, France (speed corrected w/ added sound)

A collection of high quality remastered prints from the dawn of film taken in Belle Époque-era Paris, France from 1896-1900. Slowed down footage to a natural rate and added in sound for ambiance. … More

A collection of high quality remastered prints from the dawn of film taken in Belle Époque-era Paris, France from 1896-1900. Slowed down footage to a natural rate and added in sound for ambiance. These films were taken by the Lumière company 0:08 - Notre-Dame Cathedral (1896) 0:58 - Alma Bridge (1900) 1:37 - Avenue des Champs-Élysées (1899) 2:33 - Place de la Concorde (1897) 3:24 - Passing of a fire brigade (1897) 3:58 - Tuileries Garden (1896) 4:48 - Moving walkway at the Paris Exposition (1900) 5:24 - The Eiffel Tower from the Rives de la Seine à Paris (1897) gofundme.com/f/support-guy-jones-history