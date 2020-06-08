Here We Are: Distribution of Holy Communion FORBIDDEN

Catholic churches in India are allowed to resume the liturgy from June 8. They had been closed since March 25.However, the Kerala government, where most of the Catholics live, forbad distributing Holy Communion, writes AsiaNews.it (June 8).The entry for people over the age of 65 is also prohibited, as well as the use of Holy Water and Holy Oils.Many dioceses have decided not to open the churches, using the ban of distributing Holy Communion as a pretext.