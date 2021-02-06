Joyful Mysteries of the Rosary | St. Louis. Archbishop Robert Carlson prays the Joyful Mysteries of the Holy Rosary from the St. Vincent De Paul chapel at the Archdiocese of St. Louis's Cardinal … More

Joyful Mysteries of the Rosary | St. Louis.



Archbishop Robert Carlson prays the Joyful Mysteries of the Holy Rosary from the St. Vincent De Paul chapel at the Archdiocese of St. Louis's Cardinal Rigali Center. Seminarians from the Kenrick-Glennon Seminary aid in our meditation by proclaiming the Scripture readings for each Mystery.



The Joyful Mysteries:

1. The Annunciation

2. The Visitation

3. The Nativity

4. The Presentation

5. The Finding of Jesus in the Temple



It is suggested that the Joyful mysteries be prayed on Monday and Saturday.