Mark Wahlberg’s Brother Met Mother Teresa - in Jail

Jim Wahlberg whose brother is the actor Mark Wahlberg, returned to the Faith because of Mother Teresa (+1997), he told The Catholic Talk Shaw (YouTube.com, June 1).Wahlberg left crimes, drugs and alcohol and is now married. His life experienced a turning point when Mother Teresa of Calcutta visited the prison where he was detained.Mother Teresa was accompanied by the local Cardinal who celebrated Mass which Wahlberg attended. Mother Teresa refused a big chair prepared for her and remained on the floor on her knees. She told the inmates that they were more than their crimes and that nothing was too big for God,“That day absolutely changed my life," Wahlberg remembers, "I then went to the priest and said, ‘Father, I want to know more about God’.”